Leafs prospect Ben Danford receives high praise from important person

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford got a very nice and solid thumbs up from someone who could mean a lot to his career after a solid performance in the prospect showcase.

After the 4-3 loss to the prospects of the Ottawa Senators prospects over the weekend, new AHL Toronto Marlies coach John Gruden was full of praise for the 19-year-old defenseman. Specifically pointing him out as the leader of the blue line of potential future Leafs.

"Defense is team defense, and we are going to be as good as we are as a five-man unit. Individually, you see how quickly guys close and how good they are on their feet.," Gruden said via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

"I thought Danford was really good on the backend. He did a really good job closing quickly and not giving time and space. He played physically. He was outstanding. I thought all of the D were. Smith stands out, and also Chadwick. All of the D did a good job of closing. They were big, strong, and made it difficult for the opposition. That is a foundation we want to continue to build on."

That is what you want to hear for a young defenseman, for sure.

Danford is heading into his final year of junior hockey with the OHL's Oshawa Generals, so he won't be playing directly within the Leafs organization, but Gruden should have a large role in the 19-year-old's future development.

As soon as Danford is finished his junior season -- which should be long with the Generals expected to contend for the OHL Championship once again -- he will be heading to the Marlies to get an early taste of professional hockey, if there is time remaining in the AHL season. In that scenario he will be under Gruden, but Danford is expected to be the key prospect on the Marlies for the 2026-27 season and that is where a whole lot of work will be done.

Danford being a more defense-first blueliner, all the fine details of his game will rely on the fine-tuning that is done in the AHL and Gruden will have a major part in keeping him on the right track. So, to hear some early praise from him already and acknowledging how much he liked his performance over the weekend, can only mean good things when it comes to Danford becoming his full-time player next year.

Last year for the Generals, Danford scored five goals and 25 points in 61 games as he captained Oshawa through a deep playoff run.