Leafs not firing Craig Berube or Brad Treliving anytime soon

Despite the vast majority of Toronto Maple Leafs fans wanting a change at the head coaching position, the team will not be firing Craig Berube anytime soon, according to a recent report.

After the Leafs fired assistant coach Marc Savard, a whole lot of Leafs fans were wondering if that was just going to be the first domino and a slew of firings would shortly come. Because after all, the Leafs are having one of their worst seasons in this current era -- miles away from a playoff spot sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Fans want heads to roll in the front office and on the bench, but unfortunately they are not going to get that.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are not going to be firing general manager Brad Treliving or head coach Craig Berube soon.

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a bench change Monday night — removing Marc Savard, who was in charge of the power play — and, according to multiple sources, the coaching/managerial changes stop there," Friedman wrote on Tuesday. "GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube are not on the firing line."

And if we want any more confirmation, shortly after Friedman reported that these two jobs are safe, Treliving spoke with the media and made it clear that Berube is staying on the bench, saying that he supports his coach fully and believes he's good at his job.

Treliving: "I support Craig fully ... I think we have a real good coach." #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) December 23, 2025

So that does it. Any Leafs fan dreaming of a quick turnaround because of a coaching change that will push them into the playoffs, or those who are thinking about a front office overhaul that changes the direction of this team away from trying to out-grit the opponent into oblivion, should be extremely disappointed.

The Leafs are just going to keep the status quo for now and see if they can just keep on changing things on the perimeter (like firing the coach in charge of the power play) to turn this season around.