Leafs need to tank after Chris Tanev injury news

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to tank the rest of the season now that Chris Tanev is out long-term.

Defense wins championships, which is a big reason why the Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1967. The team has had one game-changing blue-liner since that title, in Borje Salming, so Tanev's play last year was a breath of fresh air to Toronto's defensive core.

Signing a 35-year-old defenseman to a six-year deal was risky, so it's unfortunately not surprising that he got hurt this year. Tanev has only played 11 games and it's quite possible that those will be the only 11 games he plays this year, as missing the entire season seems like a serious possibility.

Since the 6-foot-3, 200 pounder is going to miss serious time and the Leafs are already well out of a playoff position, now seems like the best time to wave the white flag. Obviously we all know that the Boston Bruins hold the team's first-round pick this year, but it is top-five protected. As such, if Toronto can get into that top-five, that could help spark a retool instead of a full rebuild.

Leafs must tank the 2025-26 season

If the Leafs are going to miss the playoffs, they better do everything they can to secure that top-five pick because gifting Boston another top pick would be reminiscent of Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Seguin which is sickening to believe. At least back then, Toronto acquired a All-Star in Phil Kessel, but giving away a top prospect for Brandon Carlo could be end up being one of the worst trades in history.

As much as a retool, or rebuild sounds scary, it's needed. Tanev's ability last year helped cover up a ton of warts for this team and his absence has been noticed. He wasn't a flashy player, but he pushed the puck up the ice, got into the diry areas and always made the smart play. The Toronto, ON native was a welcomed sight and someone who fit Berube's system perfectly, but when he's out of the line-up, the defense looks like one of the worst in hockey.

The Leafs have 18 wins, which is only four more than last place Chicago. They also only sit four points out of fourth-worst, which is essentially where they would want to end to virtually gurantee a top-five pick. Securing the first overall pick is a stretch for this team but it's something that could change the future of the franchise and get them back on track immediately.

Whether it's Gavin McKenna or Keaton Verhoeff, the Leafs could secure that top-pairing defenseman or first-line winger that they desperately need with those two players, so they need to do everything they can to tank the season and get into the top-five of draft position.