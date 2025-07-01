Leafs must avoid signing NHL villain in free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be wanting to add some physicality and tenacity to their lineup as they suffered another playoff embarrassment, but if it ends up as signing Corey Perry in free agency, it would be a mistake.

Perry is a name that still commands attention in the hockey world, but for the Maple Leafs, bringing him in this offseason would be more of a nostalgia trip than a smart hockey decision. Sure, his reputation as a gritty playoff performer might tempt a team still searching for aforementioned postseason success. But at 40 years old, Perry’s game isn’t what it used to be. He might still throw the occasional reverse hit or annoy an opponent into a penalty, but his foot speed has visibly faded, and in a conference that’s only getting faster, that’s a liability the Leafs can’t afford.

It’s not just about the on-ice fit either. Perry has long been cast as a villain in Toronto -- remember that gut-wrenching collision with Tavares in 2021? For many fans, that alone would be a tough image to wash away. Even if time has softened that chapter, his hard-nosed style isn’t exactly in sync with the Leafs’ push to become more disciplined under Brad Treliving and Craig Berube. This is a team trying to shake off the ghosts of playoff failures, not invite a living reminder of them into the locker room.

Then there’s the money. By all accounts, Perry is looking for at least a two-year deal after finding some success with the Edmonton Oilers, and riding the coattails of two of the best hockey player son the planet.

Even if he comes at a lower cap hit, a multi-year deal for Perry would chew up valuable space the Leafs could use to invest in younger, more dynamic players who can grow with their evolving core. Toronto needs players who will be around when the team hits its peak -- not ones hoping for one last shot at a Cup before calling it a career.

All told, adding Corey Perry at this stage would feel more like a gimmick than a genuine step forward. He’s had his moment in the spotlight, and there’s no shame in that—but Toronto should be looking toward the future, not chasing the ghosts of other teams’ past glories.