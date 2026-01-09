Leafs’ most underrated player is becoming impossible to ignore

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten a number of key contributions from their depth this season. Bobby McMann, Nicholas Robertson, Easton Cowan, and Scott Laughton have all been spectacular for the Maple Leafs this season, but the one person nobody has been talking about is Nicolas Roy. Roy has played a crucial role for the Maple Leafs this season, playing critical minutes on the team's third line.

A deal that changed the NHL

The Maple Leafs acquired Nic Roy during the offseason last year in a trade that sent Roy to Toronto in exchange for Mitch Marner's rights. The Maple Leafs knew that their time with Marner was up, and the Golden Knights were the top team to get Marner in free agency. The Golden Knights had been talking to Marner when he was still a member of the Maple Leafs, and for Vegas to get away with this sent Roy the Maple Leafs way.

How important Roy is to the Maple Leafs success

Roy has had a strong campaign with the Maple Leafs; while he won't show up on the scoresheet, he provides a strong center with defensive structure and a bit of playmaking ability. The Quebec native has led the Maple Leafs' penalty kill to third best in the NHL, a far improvement from years past, and is very effective in the faceoff circle. Over this past stretch of Maple Leafs hockey, we have seen a third line thrive with Nic Roy, Easton Cowan, and Nick Robertson. This trio has generated offence and has played in all types of situations. The Maple Leafs went through a rough stretch with their newly acquired players, where it seemed like nobody was going to fit, except for Roy. He isn't a name that will stick out, but someone extremely important to their lineup.

This season, Roy has tallied four goals and 13 assists in 40 games. He produces some depth scoring, but more importantly, structure. Since the first day of the season, Roy has gained the trust of the coaching staff, and the Maple Leafs are beyond happy with how he has played this season. Many people won't think of Roy at the end of games, but he always plays a crucial part in a team's success.