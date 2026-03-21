Leafs' Morgan Rielly was surprisingly drawing trade interest at deadline

With the Toronto Maple Leafs looking towards a retool this coming offseason after what has been a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, one way to accomplish it successfully is to move an existing core player for a multitude of assets. Apparently, the Maple Leafs had the chance to do so during the past trade deadline, but passed up that opportunity in the end.

On a recent episode of DFO Rundown, it was confirmed that there was actually trade interest for Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly at the deadline and that interest came from a Western Conference team. More importantly, that interest is expected to carry over into the summer for Toronto.

There was apparent trade interest for Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly at the deadline

If that is indeed the case, the Maple Leafs should seriously consider the potential offer. After all, as much as Rielly had been the cornerstone of the Leafs’ defense for the past decade, his play has been on a gradual decline in recent years. The 32-year-old defenseman’s point total is on pace to decrease for the second consecutive season, as he recorded 58 points in 2023-24, 41 in 2024-25, and is currently at just 33 with 13 games remaining.

On top of that, in 5-on-5 situations, Rielly has registered a CF% below 50% during the past two seasons and an expected goals rate below 50% for the past three seasons, frequently tilting the play in the opponents favour whenever he took the ice. Not to mention that he has also close to a 4:1 giveaway-to-takeaway ratio this year as well.

Rielly could still be a valuable top-four defender in the league, but it hasn’t been working for him with the current system being deployed by the Maple Leafs and head coach Craig Berube. As more of an offense-first defender, his situation is currently resembling that of former Maple Leaf and scapegoat Larry Murphy. Murphy didn’t quite work with the Leafs’ system back then as it ultimately affected his effectiveness defensively during his tenure with the club back in the 1990s. But when he was eventually traded to the Detroit Red Wings where they sheltered him more in an offensive role, he flourished and helped the Red Wings to two Stanley Cups in the process.

As a result, the Leafs moving on from Rielly could turn out to be a win-win situation for both parties as Toronto could get some valuable assets to build around, while Rielly could unlock his abilities once again with a different system with another team. And if that team happens to be a Western Conference team as mentioned, all the better. That way, if he does end up flourishing like Murphy did, at least he’s not doing it against the Leafs in the same conference. But of course, with his no-trade clause in his contract, Rielly will need to approve of any moves. But to get the chance to be himself again, he just might do it.