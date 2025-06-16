Leafs' Matthews, Nylander make initial rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

With NHL players returning to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are already shaping up to be a showcase of elite talent—and two Toronto Maple Leafs stars are right at the heart of it.

Auston Matthews has been named to the preliminary roster for Team USA, and not just as a player—he’s been tapped as captain. The Arizona-born sniper, who leads the NHL in goals since entering the league in 2016, will be joined by fellow American stars like Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jack Eichel. Matthews’s leadership at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where the U.S. fell to Canada in a thrilling overtime final, helped solidify his role as the face of American hockey heading into the Olympics and what could set him up as the team's captain heading into the extremely important games.

Meanwhile, William Nylander has earned his spot on Team Sweden’s initial six-player roster. The slick winger, coming off another strong season with the Leafs, will line up alongside fellow Swedes like Gabriel Landeskog, Adrian Kempe, Lucas Raymond, Rasmus Dahlin, and Victor Hedman. Sweden’s roster blends veteran presence with youthful firepower, and Nylander’s offensive creativity will be a key asset as they aim to rebound from a disappointing 2022 Olympic showing.

Nylander was once the young gun on the national team and is now the consistent veteran to help show the ropes to the younger generation like Red Wings' Raymond.

The full Olympic rosters will be announced later in the 2025–26 NHL season, but these early selections already hint at a tournament packed with star power and potential outstanding matchups.