Leafs' Matthew Knies ranked among best players born this century

We’re still weeks away from even seeing the slightest hint at NHL hockey being back on our screens, so the various rankings of players with different criteria are still being released. And the latest has Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies among the best young players in the sport.

On Monday, the NHL Network unveiled their ranking of the top 25 players who were born in this century. While some of the best players in the NHL were indeed, born on or after the year 2000, the Leafs got their representation in under the wire

On the list led by Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin at the very tippy top, Knies comes in at No. 25 and it’s hard to argue he shouldn’t be in that spot – or even at least in that range.

Despite us falling in love with him as soon as he stepped on the ice wearing the Blue and White, Knies has still yet to really prove himself to be in a category as some of the strong playdrivers and offensive creators like Quinton Byfield and Seth Jarvis, who are deservedly higher on this ranking.

This is, of course, the feelings right now. Maybe Lane Hutson is just another Shayne Gostisbehere and he will be demoted to a solid bottom-pairing defenseman who is capable of producing on a power play. Maybe Leo Carlsson will never actualize his potential and he is just a solid middle-six center for his entire career. Maybe Dustin Wolf will walk down the path many goaltenders have – a stellar rookie year that makes us all think he’s the future of the position, to only turn into a mediocre starter.

Regardless, when everything is said and done about this group of players, Knies could certainly find himself much higher than some other players named. There’s been limited exposure to what he can do and maybe he is being overshadowed by his center being one of the best in the world.

Knies, and the rest of the Maple Leafs, will have the opportunity to improve the current narrative when the 2025-26 season starts on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.