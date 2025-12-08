Leafs make shocking mistake leaving winger out of lineup

The Maple Leafs are making adjustments to their lineup ahead of Prime Monday Night Hockey against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nick Robertson will come out, with Calle Järnkrok stepping back in. Toronto is hoping to tighten its structure and balance its forward group in an important divisional matchup but the decision to scratch Robertson is as confusing as it is counterproductive.

Calle Jarnkrok and Dakota Mermis draw in tonight for Maple Leafs.



Nick Robertson and Philippe Myers sit.



Scott Laughton missed morning skate but will play.



Dennis Hildeby starts again. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) December 8, 2025

Nick Robertson deserves better than the press box

For a team starving for secondary scoring, offensive pace, and even a hint of creativity outside of its stars, removing Robertson makes little sense. He has consistently generated chances, driven play with speed, and provided a spark whenever he’s given meaningful minutes. He shoots the puck, attacks off the rush, and brings urgency the Leafs often lack. Rather than rewarding that, the Leafs are opting for a safer, low-event approach that comes at the expense of one of their few players capable of changing a game offensively.

Robertson’s defensive play has also taken a step forward. His decision-making with the puck has improved, his turnover rate is down, and his energy remains a much-needed asset. When Toronto goes quiet offensively, a recurring issue this season, he’s one of the only young players who can tilt momentum back in their favour. Sitting him now is the opposite of smart roster management.

Järnkrok returns, but at what cost?

Calle Järnkrok drawing in isn’t the issue on its own. He’s a dependable checking winger, kills penalties effectively, and rarely makes high-risk mistakes. But he is not a player who adds scoring punch, and inserting him over Robertson removes speed and offensive threat from a lineup that already struggles to produce beyond its top forwards. There is room for both players, but choosing Järnkrok at Robertson’s expense makes the Leafs slower, safer, and significantly less dynamic.

On defence, Dakota Mermis replaces Philippe Myers. While neither defenceman is a long-term solution, Myers has shown flashes of puck-moving ability and better support for the rush. Mermis provides a simpler, stay-at-home game, but offers almost no offensive upside and has struggled under forecheck pressure. This swap is less glaring than the Robertson decision, but it still chips away at Toronto’s limited pool of puck-moving talent.

Hildeby gets the start again

The one decision that does make complete sense is giving Dennis Hildeby another start. He has earned it. Hildeby has played with poise, structure, and calm in his recent appearances, providing the Leafs with rare stability in net. With Joseph Woll sidelined and Anthony Stolarz still unavailable, Hildeby is Toronto’s best option and giving him a real run of games is essential for evaluating whether he can hold that role long-term.

The Leafs have battled inconsistency all season, and choices like these only deepen the problem. Nick Robertson hasn’t just been good, he’s been necessary. Sitting him sends the wrong message, weakens the lineup, and ignores what both the numbers and the eye test make painfully clear.

This team needs speed. This team needs scoring depth. This team needs young contributors who push the pace and force opponents to defend. Nick Robertson provides all of that. Scratching him isn’t just questionable, it’s a giant, avoidable mistake.

If the Leafs want to build momentum and climb the standings, they need to play their best players. And tonight, they’ve chosen not to.