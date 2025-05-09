Leafs have confidence in Woll to close out Panthers series

The Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt a slight blow when goaltender Anthony Stolarz had to leave Game 1 of the second round against the Florida Panthers, due to concussion symptoms. Their crowned starter that had all the great advantages you could have going into the playoffs -- especially playing so few games -- was unable to play. But instead of panicking, the entire team knew that they can still trust their goaltending.

In came Joseph Woll and has now backstopped Toronto to a 2-0 series lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions. The 26-year-old netminder, through a portion of Game 1 and all of Game 2, has faced 48 shots and saved 42 of them. Allowing six goals in almost 90 minutes isn't the most ideal, but considering that while he is in between the pipes, Florida has attempted approximately 50 more shots than the Leafs during that time, there is a lot of chaos.

And considering that Woll made his first start in 20 days, in maybe the most crucial Leafs playoff game in a very long time, he did enough on and off the ice.

"It's something I had to focus on and come up with a plan to stay ready as well as I can," Woll said. "It's a different challenge from the one where you play every night but a challenge, nonetheless. And I think I've done what I've needed to do to prepare to be in this spot."

Leafs teammate Mitch Marner echoed that sentiment, saying Woll being back there means that they can still play the exact same way. No matter who is in between the pipes, whether it is Stolarz or Woll, Marner says that it doesn't change a thing.

"It's amazing," he said. "We have so much confidence in our goalies. And Joe just comes in with such a calming presence. Just his preparation before games and during games. ... It's just so professional to see how he takes things every day."

Friday night, with Woll behind them, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity to take a 3-0 series lead against the Panthers and be just one more win away from reaching a playoff round this team has not seen in 23 years.