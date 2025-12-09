Leafs' goaltender should be untouchable in future trade talks

With both Toronto Maple Leafs goaltenders, Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, currently sidelined due to ongoing injury concerns, Toronto's crease has been thrown into uncertainty.

The setbacks, first to Stolarz and most recently to Woll, have amplified the importance of the Leafs' top goaltending prospect, Dennis Hildeby. Hildeby has taken center stage after last season's stellar Maple Leafs tandem was put on pause thanks to injuries.

Hildeby was expected to spend most of the 2025-26 season developing with the Leafs' top affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Instead, he has been forced into a more prominent role.

Thus far, he has handled the added responsibility with aplomb. His steady development and growing reliability now make him far more than a luxury asset. In fact, given the Maple Leafs' fragile goaltending depth, Hildeby has effectively become an untouchable in any future trade discussions.

Depth Needed Due to Injury History of Leafs' Goalies

While Woll's lower-body injury is not expected to keep him out of the lineup for long, this is not the first time that the Maple Leafs have had to fret over their goaltending situation. In fact, with the Woll-Stolarz tandem, it's become an expected pattern.

In 2024-25, the two Leafs' goalies alternated as the team's starter, partly because each spent significant time off the ice due to injury. Both Woll and Stolarz have a notable history of injuries.

Woll played in a career-high 42 games last season, surpassing his previous NHL-best of 25. Stolarz played in 34 games in 2024-25, also a new personal-best. His previous high was 28 games, and he had never held the number-one job during any of his prior NHL stops. Each of them has dealt with noteworthy lower-body injuries (knee or ankle) during their career.

So, while general manager Brad Treliving seemingly secured the Maple Leafs' future at hockey's most important position after signing Stolarz to a four-year extension in the offseason, the past two seasons and the team's current plight accentuate the need for goaltending depth and keeping Hildeby.

It was reported that the Leafs received offers for Hildeby last season. If so, Treliving must tread carefully if considering an offer for the team's third-string goalie. Neither Woll nor Stolarz has proven they can handle a workload of fifty-plus games or stay healthy for an entire season.

While they were among the best tandems in the NHL in 2024-25, neither could stay healthy. This season, they have yet to be in the lineup together. Hildeby has been thrust into the starter's job, at least for a few games, as the Maple Leafs try to dig themselves out of their perilous position in the standings.

Hildeby appeared in a smattering of games in 2024-2025. He won half of his six starts with the Leafs, recording a 3.33 goals-against average and .878 save percentage. Those numbers suggest more development was needed with the Toronto Marlies.

That was the Leafs' plan until they were struck with goaltending injuries. Woll may be back soon, but secrecy surrounds Stolarz's status as he has yet to resume skating.

Before facing the Tampa Bay Lightning, Hildeby had been spectacular in eight appearances for the Maple Leafs this season, posting a 2.51 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

Woll is signed for two more seasons after the current one, not hitting unrestricted free agency until 2028-29. Stolarz's extension doesn't kick in until next year, and he is signed to the end of 2029-30. Hildeby is signed through 2027-28, when he will become a restricted free agent.

Hildeby's size, potential, and age (24, youngest of the Leafs' goaltenders) are reasons to keep him around. The dubious injury history of Woll and Stolarz is another. The Maple Leafs need to keep all three goaltenders around for the foreseeable future. If Treliving receives any calls, he's best to hang up.