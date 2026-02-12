Leafs goalie prospect shows off at AHL All-Star Weekend

With the NHL not happening due to the 2026 Winter Olympics, more eyes were on the AHL All-Star Showcase taking place during their break. And the Toronto Maple Leafs' representative absolutely shone above the rest.

Toronto Marlies netminder Artur Akhtyamov was chosen to be the member of the Leafs organization that went to Rockford, Illinois to play in an East vs. West matchup and during the skill competition went completely off. The 24-year-old Russian goalie shut the door in just about every opportunity he had.

ARTIE GOING 5 FOR 5 TO SECURE THE WIN FOR THE EAST!!! #AHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/wjgcnBefkB — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) February 11, 2026

Whether it was a breakaway challenge or in the official Rapid Fire Event that really tested his mobility on the big stage, Akhtyamov looked like a goaltender who was too good to even be at the all-star weekend.

Akhtyamov deserved the nod to be in this position in the first place after a very solid first half of his season with the Marlies. In his second season since coming over from Russia, he has earned a .902 save percentage and 2.91 goals against average while going 16-7-2 -- by far the Marlies' best netminder this year.

What Artur Akhtyamov's performance means for future of the Leafs' crease

Now, not to take too much from a very good night at an AHL All-Star Showcase, but Akhtyamov showing off and really putting his name back in the mouths of Leafs fans is only a good thing. With so much hype surrounding Dennis Hildeby after he came up to the Leafs during Anthony Stolarz's absence and certainly showed that he can at least hang at the NHL level, Akhtyamov appears to be the netminder following those footsteps.

He did manage to make his first NHL appearance this season during the substantial injury crisis the Leafs had in the crease earlier, so that milestone is at least done and over with. But with Stolarz trade rumours now circling, and Hildeby being the assumed replacement, Akhtyamov would take the mantle as No. 3 in the organization and would just be one injury away from being a regular member of the Leafs tandem.

It's only a good thing to have so many goaltenders who might just be good enough to at least be in a backup or supporting role.