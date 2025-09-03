Leafs GM Treliving responds to Marner's safety concerns

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has shared his thoughts surrounding the recent discussion about Mitch Marner's alleged safety concerns during last year's playoffs.

The former Leafs star apparently needed round-the-clock security for a couple weeks after he received some threatening messages online -- specifically one message or post (it wasn't clear) where a fan shared Marner's home address. Essentially, Marner was blaming this online vitriol for another playoff failure as the main reason why he left Toronto to go sign for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Obviously, this caused an uproar amongst Leafs fans and Treliving addressed it Tuesday.

Caught up with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving following Mitch Marner's revelation in an interview with TSN's @markhmasters last week that he was concerned for his family's safety after his home address leaked online last spring. More coming @Sportsnet, but here are… — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 2, 2025

“In our business, your no. 1 priority is looking after your players, and I think we do a really good job of it," Treliving told Sportsnet's Eric Engels. "I don’t have any concerns that we don’t do everything humanly possible to make sure that they’re looked after, but in today’s world, you never take anything not seriously. In today’s world—and it can go for Toronto, it can go for any market with social media—the lion’s share of people can have good, honest discourse but there’s always the ones that cross the line.

"It’s unfortunate, but we always take every precaution necessary to make sure our guys are looked after.”

It would've shocked everyone if Treliving decided to comment on this controversy and what he said was not something similar. The general manager was not going to call out Marner for a potential overreaction or the terrible timing of making this story public just weeks before his first season not as a Maple Leaf begins.

The Leafs are moving on but this connection of Marner and Toronto will never really be severed. His comments that caused a fan base that was already against him, to be even more annoyed, is just another addition to the reasons why he will be disliked in this city, even if he is one of the team's greatest ever players (in the regular season).