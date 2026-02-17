Leafs get massive boost as injured forward returns to practice

As the 2026 Winter Olympics continue overseas, the Toronto Maple Leafs got back to practice for the first time since taking off for the break. And thankfully, there is a returning face to the ice.

Leafs winger Dakota Joshua has returned to skating with the main group after entering the break on the injured list. It's a sight for sore eyes as the bruising 29-year-old has been out for a lengthy amount of time and his energy has been missed from the lineup.

Dakota Joshua back at Maple Leafs practice

Joshua has been out since December 28, when he suffeed a kidney laceration against the Detroit Red Wings. It was not certain when he would be able to return to the ice but now we see that a couple weeks of the NHL being on pause did good for some injured players -- as Morgan Rielly also returned to the ice after being absent from action the week before the break -- and Joshua will lace them up once again.

Head coach Craig Berube is certainly enjoying seeing his winger back on the ice.

Dakota Joshua, who's been out since Dec. 28 with a lacerated kidney, says "we'll see" about getting into game action right after the break.



Craig Berube: "It's great having him back out there... He's feeling good and ready to go, so see how it goes this week." — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) February 17, 2026

Joshua provides a whole lot of energy but even when it comes to a little bit of depth scoring; his presence has been needed. The 29-year-old has scored six goals and 10 points in the 36 games he's played, but all while averaging just 12:19 time-on-ice. He's not the perfect player, of course, and not the most offensively minded talent, but he gives Toronto so much in the bottom half of the lineup. For someone who has thrown 127 hits in those 36 games, that is certainly something we could see more of.

Elsewhere, defenseman Chris Tanev was out skating on the ice during practice, but not as part of the full team. He's been out since December 27 after suffering a brutal groin injury. It's possible that we won't be seeing the defensive stalwart again this season, but no member of the team is ruling out a potential return late in the season.

The Maple Leafs get back to actually playing hockey games once the Olympic break ends and the gold medal is awarded. The first game back will be a beautiful matchup on Feb. 25 down in Tampa facing the Lightning, before they then have to go visit the Panthers the night after. What a welcome back to the NHL -- here's two of your biggest modern rivals and two losses could kill any modicum of playoff hope.