Leafs fans will be dreaming big after this Connor McDavid tease

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering a new era, as this is the first year without Mitch Marner on the roster, as they traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights so he could sign an eight-year, $96 million contract. So, it will take a bit of adjusting for Maple Leafs fans with Marner gone, while Auston Matthews and William Nylander remain heading into a 2025-26 season that carries high expectations.

But do the Maple Leafs have something big up their sleeves, say, next summer?

TSN NHL insider Pierre LeBrun spoke about the Leafs following their pre-training camp press conference. LeBrun then teased about Toronto potentially eyeing a move for Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, who is set to hit free agency next summer.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that the Maple Leafs’ front office isn’t internally wondering, ‘Geez, I wonder what’s happening with Connor McDavid and the Oilers,’” LeBrun said, h/t Athlon Sports. “Just like 15 other teams around the NHL, until Connor makes his decision, there are teams that are gonna want to know, ‘Do we have to keep our powder dry for the summer of 2026?’ The Leafs are among them.”

NHL insider hints Maple Leafs keeping an eye on Connor McDavid-Oilers situation

McDavid is not only the face of the Oilers franchise, but he is the top player in the entire sport. Much like every other face of hockey, fans are watching and waiting for him to win his first ever Stanley Cup. McDavid and the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, but lost to the Florida Panthers.

So, with McDavid on the final year of his contract, the belief is that this is the final year of the team's championship window. Then the questions began flowing about McDavid potentially passing on re-signing with Edmonton and hitting free agency. McDavid said that he is more focused on the team and training camp.

“Not really much to report,” said McDavid, h/t TSN. “Obviously we think about it, we talk about it. Gauge where we’re at, where we’re feeling. Nothing’s really changed as of now and just excited to be here at camp and get rolling. It’s always an exciting time for us and for the rest of the league and we’re excited.”

While Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said that he believes McDavid will re-sign with the team, everything is in the superstar's hands. If he isn't comfortable with the direction of the team, he could very well decide to hit free agency. And let's be honest, if that happens, every team is going to try and sign McDavid, including the Maple Leafs.

When looking at the Maple Leafs' cap space for the summer of 2026, they will have nearly $25 million in cap space, per Spotrac. On paper, that could very well be enough space for them to fit McDavid. But, they do need to retain Anthony Stolarz if they so choose to move forward with him as their starting goalie. But, a team can figure out a way to clear up cap space if that means they can land a McDavid.

This upcoming season will be an important one, as it very well could decide if McDavid stays in Edmonton, or opts to take his talents elsewhere.