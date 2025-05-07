Leafs fans might worry seeing this goalie back at practice, could play Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs had morning skate Wednesday morning, just hours before Game 2 against the Florida Panthers gets underway and it featured a goaltender who some would absolutely make some fans extremely nervous.

Matt Murray has joined the Leafs for morning skate and according to Chris Johnston, it is possible that he could be backing up Joseph Woll for Game 2 with Anthony Stolarz out with a likely concussion suffered during Game 1.

Matt Murray has joined the #leafs for morning skate. Possible he backs up Joseph Woll in Game 2? pic.twitter.com/pQoUNgCYsO — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 7, 2025

Murray was part of the flurry of recalls up from the AHL's Toronto Marlies as the Leafs attempted to fill out their "black ace" squad. There are no roster number or salary cap limits during the playoffs, so Toronto brought some insurance and they ended up needing it.

After Stolarz suffered his injury -- either by a puck ricocheting off his mask, Sam Bennett driving his elbow into the side of the goaltender's head, or both -- there was a big question as to who would be replacing him on the roster. It was obvious Woll was going to now be the starter for the foreseeable future, but in addition to Murray, the Leafs also recalled Swedish netminder Dennis Hildeby from the Marlies.

Hildeby, 23, earned a .908 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average in 30 games for the Marlies, but was also able to make his NHL debut earlier this season. In his first six NHL games, he had an .878 save percentage and a 3.33 goals against average while earning a 3-3-0 record.

While those are certainly respectable numbers in the minors, it would be concerning throwing the young goalie into the middle of a hot playoff round with not a whole lot to grab onto. Murray was always the likelier candidate to be Woll's backup.

In 21 games for the Marlies this season, Murray impressed with a .934 save percentage and a 1.72 goals against average. He did play just two NHL games this season and earned an .879 save percentage before being swiftly sent back down to the AHL. Again, not the most confident of numbers but given Murray is a 30-year-old goalie with a Stanley Cup ring to his name (albeit, from a long time ago and some of the best players to ever play the game in front of him) he would still be the top option to be in this role.

Knowing the maligned history of Murray in Toronto -- being brought in as a solidifier and stopgap option under former general manager Kyle Dubas but has quickly flamed out in a lost trade with the Ottawa Senators -- Leafs fans might be right to be concerned just seeing his face on the bench. Sure, his time with the Marlies went well this season, but just the thought of this team being one injury away from Matt Murray being the starting goalie for this extremely important playoff run for the Leafs, is a frightening.

Hopefully whenever Woll steps foot off the ice, he is promptly wrapped in bubble wrap until he is needed to play hockey again.