Leafs fans might not know his name but this coach is making a massive impact

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Derek Lalonde on June 6th, 2025, after Lane Lambert left to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken. Lambert had done an exceptional job with the Maple Leafs' defensive core, turning them into a top-five group in the NHL. When Lambert left to go to the Kraken, the Maple Leafs had a hole to fix. Enter Lalonde.

Shaky NHL career

Many people were skeptical of the hire. Nobody was sure how it would go. He had done a good job with the Tampa Bay Lightning, as they won multiple Stanley Cups during his tenure. However, when he moved to become the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, everything changed. The Red Wings failed to make the playoffs while being led by Derek Lalonde, and had a record of 89-86-23 over two and a half seasons.

Early stages with the Maple Leafs

Derek Lalonde's early tenure with the Maple Leafs did not go well. The Leafs looked like a complete disaster in the defensive zone while giving up the most goals in the NHL. Since then, the Maple Leafs have improved playing tighter games that don't rely solely on scoring goals. After getting to know the team and them playing the system more effectively, they have had some of the best defensive games we have seen in the Matthews era.

The penalty kill has also improved to one of the best in the NHL. Since the beginning of the season, the Leafs have been able to kill penalties effectively, something they haven't been able to do in years past. The Leafs currently sit third in the NHL for penalty kill percentage at 84%. Lalonde has also been able to make star forwards play effectively on the PK. Auston Matthews and William Nylander have both been able to put in serviceable minutes and be more well-rounded players. It would be interesting to see where the Maple Leafs' defensive play and penalty kill would be without Lalone.