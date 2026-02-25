Leafs experiencing new injury troubles as NHL season resumes

The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled throughout the season with injuries, and this most recent update does not seem to be promising. Leafs assistant captain John Tavares was absent from the team with the flu.

Maple Leafs F John Tavares (flu) will not take part in today’s practice. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 24, 2026

Illness floating around the Maple Leafs

It seems that the flu is starting to make its way around the Maple Leafs, as Joseph Woll missed practice last week with an illness. This creates concern around the Maple Leafs as they are preparing to resume their schedule following the Olympic break on Wednesday. Toronto is at a point in its schedule where they are not able to afford players to miss time due to injury or illness. The Leafs sit six points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and have just 25 games remaining on their schedule. Any concerns that arise will be magnified as the Leafs attempt to push their way back.

The Oakville native has been a critical piece of the Maple Leafs organization since 2018-19. As he has gotten older and been with the team longer, he has provided stability down the lineup and leadership both on and off the ice. The 35-year-old center has recorded 20 goals and 27 assists through 57 games, continuing to produce offensively while taking on heavy minutes in all situations. The Maple Leafs are hopeful that he can be ready to go on Wednesday as the Leafs are set for a difficult matchup against the Lightning.

Encouraging signs around the Maple Leafs

Although Tavares took center stage at practice on Wednesday, the Leafs saw some encouraging news as William Nylander returned to practice on Tuesday. There were injury concerns regarding Nylander throughout the Olympic Games, as Nylander dealt with a lingering injury and missed Sweden's practices. Nylander had a good showing for Sweden as he registered two goals and two assists in five games before getting eliminated by Team USA in the quarterfinal matchup. Auston Matthews is yet to return to the Maple Leafs, but he is set to rejoin the team on Wednesday; his availability is yet to be confirmed.