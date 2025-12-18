Leafs defenseman assigned to Marlies on a conditioning loan

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday that defenceman Marshall Rifai has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies on a conditioning loan. The 24-year-old has been sidelined since undergoing surgery following a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens, and this assignment marks an important step in his return. Rifai is expected to suit up Saturday night against Belleville, and if all goes well, there is a real chance he could rejoin the Maple Leafs ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs D Marshall Rifai has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) on a conditioning loan. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 18, 2025

A key step in Rifai’s return

Toronto originally signed Rifai in 2022 out of Harvard University, and he has slowly developed into a reliable defensive option within the organization. He has appeared in two NHL games with the Leafs during the 2023–24 season and spent last season with the Marlies, recording 13 points in 63 games. Before his injury, Rifai impressed during training camp, showing improved physicality and composure, which earned him attention from the coaching staff.

A real opening on Toronto’s blueline

Injuries to Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo have left a noticeable hole on Toronto’s blue line, and the Leafs have yet to find a steady solution. Philippe Myers was given an opportunity to provide serviceable minutes, but the results have been underwhelming. Dakota Mermis was also in the mix before suffering an injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Henry Thrun has struggled to make a consistent impact.

Rifai now finds himself with a legitimate opportunity. His preseason stood out, highlighted by his willingness to play a physical game, including a fight against Juraj Slafkovský. While Rifai won’t drive offence, that isn’t what the Leafs need from a bottom-pair defenceman. He plays a straightforward, hard-nosed style that aligns well with Craig Berube’s system, winning puck battles, defending responsibly, and keeping things simple.

What comes next

As Rifai works his way back into game shape, the battle for a bottom-pairing role will likely come down to him and Henry Thrun, potentially alongside Simon Benoit. Rifai’s steady approach and physical edge could give him the inside track. If he shows well with the Marlies, the Leafs may finally find the reliable depth option they’ve been searching for on the back end.