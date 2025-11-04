Leafs' Craig Berube should be on hot seat right now

Through the first month of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have just been average. They have a record of 7-5-1, good for 15 points and third place in the Atlantic Division. While on paper this looks good, it's the way they have been playing that has raised questions. They have been very streaky, winning two or three games, then immediately dropping the next two. This has led analysts and fans to question the team's true quality and to be concerned about the rest of the season.

One of the people getting the blame for this slow start has been head coach Craig Berube. After being hired during the 2024 offseason, Berbue has been solid behind the bench for the Leafs. He has a record of 59-31-4, winning the Atlantic Division in 2024-25. But with yet another playoff failure last year, Berube may be a continuation of the problems that have haunted the Leafs for years. It may be time for the Leafs to move on from Berube.

Leafs need to consider parting ways with Craig Berube to change the culture

Inconsistency has been a persistent issue that has plagued Berube throughout his coaching tenure. Throughout his coaching tenure, there has always been a stretch during the season where the team struggles and is inconsistent. Look at the Leafs in January last season. They went 7-6, a result very similar to the start of this season, where they won three to four games in a row, followed by two to three losses. With the amount of talent the Leafs have, cold streaks like this should not last for months.

Berube also doesn't have the best track record in the playoffs. He's made the playoffs six times in his career and has a record of 34-37. Sure, he did lead the Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019; however, that had more to do with the outstanding play of Jordan Binnington. If you remove that run, his playoff record drops to 18-27. With the main criticisms of the Leafs being their inability to win in the playoffs, having a head coach who has historically struggled is not a good strategy.

The play of Auston Matthews has also taken a step back since Berube has taken over. Matthews is still a good player, but is not at the elite level we're used to. In 13 games this season, he has recorded seven goals and four assists for 11 points. This seems reasonable, but with four of these points coming in two games, it's a little misleading. Last season also saw his worst performance since the 2018-19 season. Although he missed 15 games due to injury, he still managed to register 33 goals and 45 assists, totaling 78 points. A good season, but not the dominant player we're used to.

It seems like Berube goes against everything the Leafs need to get over the hump. A weak playoff performance, combined with Matthews' regression, should have fans worried that this season will be any different. While it is still early in the season, it may be time for the Leafs to consider making a change to alter the culture that has held them back for years.