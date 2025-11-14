Leafs could be interested in trade for two-time Stanley Cup champion

The Toronto Maple Leafs' underwhelming season continues after falling in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings last night. Although they were able to sneak away with a point, the Leafs still sit near the bottom of the Atlantic division, just four points ahead of the Buffalo Sabres, who are in last place.

With all the struggles that the Leafs have endured this past week, they are desperate for something to turn their way, even if it means acquiring a new, yet familiar face to help out offensively.

According to a tweet from NHL Rumour Report, taking the report from Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson on Vancouver Canucks radio show "Sekeres and Price", former divisional foe and current Nashville Predator, Steven Stamkos, could be an option for the Leafs.

Cam Robinson: Re Steven Stamkos: If he did leave the first preference would be...somewhere [warm]; first thing you think of is Panthers; the other one I was thinking about too...Anaheim; the one I was told has maybe more than kicked the tires...Toronto - Sekeres and Price (11/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 12, 2025

Although Stamkos hasn't played at a pace that many are used to seeing from him, he could provide some depth to the Leafs' lineup. In a full season, 82 games played last year, Stamkos notched 53 points, which included 27 goals and 26 assists. However, he was not the only one struggling last year, as the entire team finished second-last in their respective divsion.

So far, in 18 games played this season, Stamkos has four points (three goals and an assist). Although his individual struggles continue, he could end up back in the Atlantic Division, a place where the 35-year-old put up multiple 90-point seasons and collected two Stanley Cups.

Playing in the division that he knows a lot about could help spark the offensive skill that many are used to seeing, especially Leafs fans. It could also be an opportunity for Stamkos to go up against the Tampa Bay Lightning, his former team.

What could a Stamkos deal look like?

If it had come up a few years ago, a return package for Steven Stamkos would have at least included one first-round pick and some high-end players or prospects. However, seeing as Stamkos hasn't put up the amount of points he usually does, and that he's also 35-years-old, a mid-round draft pick and a couple of prospects or bottom six players could do the trick for the Nashville Predators.

Nashville currently sits last in the Central Division and second-last in the Western Conference, which means they could do some selling in hopes of getting some talented young prospects in return and possibly scoring something good in next year's draft

The Leafs are looking for anything to go their way, especially now that they've lost their last four games. It also doesn't help that one of their top blueliners, Chris Tanev, was injured in the Leafs' matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1 and hasn't played since. Toronto hopes he can get back as soon as possible to help fill the current defensive gaps.

Now with Auston Matthews, who has been placed on the injured reserve list (IR) and out at least through Nov. 18 after he took a hit from Boston Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov on Tuesday, forces the top six to be altered until then.

By acquiring Stamkos, the Leafs could turn things around and have him play in the top six if they get him before Matthews returns. When the Leafs captain does return, Stamkos could help out on the bottom six, an area that Toronto hasn't had working for them a lot this season.