Leafs continue to live rent-free in Canadiens fans' heads — even in the playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs certainly have a lot of rivals around the NHL. From the heated recent past with the Boston Bruins, to the historic battles with the Ottawa Senators. But none of them compare to the classic archrivalry between the Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens. And that is now showing up in the playoffs, in a fairly pathetic way.

Even as the Leafs are eyeing up a major retool this summer and not even involved in the postseason, fans of the Canadiens are still making it all about their hatred of Toronto. Two fans were seen heading to the game -- their playoff game -- with "Leafs Suck" written on their sweaters and No. 67.

Habs fans keeping their rivalry with the Leafs alive this postseason. Talk about dedication 😂



(via @SergeantDeputy) pic.twitter.com/KXUfJDafwy — BarDown (@BarDown) May 11, 2026

While, yeah, custom jersey nameplates and numbers have been a trend forever; and if it is to do with the actual team your team is facing, then it can make sense as a gimmick. But you are a Canadiens fan, heading to Game 3 of the second round against the Buffalo Sabres. Toronto is not involved. Buffalo and Montreal are. It's the Sabres against the Canadiens. (I feel like we have to make it very clear for these two fans.)

It just becomes somewhat pathetic. You are experiencing the highs of being a hockey fan. Having a team in the second round of the playoffs and could easily punch your ticket to the Eastern Conference Final. It wouldn't even be that shocking for the Canadiens to end up in the Stanley Cup Final. That's what the sport is all about -- these couple of months of being a fan.

But instead, they're making it all about the Leafs. Who, in case anyone hasn't checked the standings, they had the fifth-worst record in the NHL and while it is great for us that they won the Draft Lottery, could very well be out of the playoffs again next year and for the forseeable future. Meanwhile Montreal has possibly the brightest future in the league with several good, young players committed to that team and a prospect pool even better than the Leafs' (not saying much).

The Leafs are just always in these fans' heads. It's one thing to have fun but to almost have more hatred or a desire to poke fun at Toronto while going on the ride of your team in the playoffs and pushing for a championship, is just sad.

Yeah, we know the team sucks right now. That's obvious. Thanks for letting us know. Now go enjoy the playoffs instead of thinking about Auston Matthews and William Nylander, if you can.