Leafs' Auston Matthews shockingly linked to Western Conference team in trade talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a very disappointing season and are set to miss the postseason for the first time since 2015-16, just one season after winning the Atlantic Division and going on their furthest playoff run in this era of Maple Leafs hockey.

These disappointments could lead to big decisions in the offseason that could alter their future for countless seasons to come. Auston Matthews has become a player who has emerged in the trade rumours, and could be dealt to a Western Conference juggernaut, the Minnesota Wild. Matthews has emerged in the rumours, as he is projected to sit down with the Maple Leafs management staff in the offseason to see if their plans align and if he likes the plan they want to take moving forward. If this conversation heads south, there is a good chance the Maple Leafs and Matthews may look to part ways before the end of his contract in 2028.

The Minnesota Wild emerging as top contender for Auston Matthews

For the Minnesota Wild, since acquiring Quinn Hughes in December, it seems as if Bill Guerin is out to target another superstar. Guerin has been very open about his love for Matthews, as he led the team during the Four Nations Face-Off and led the Americans to a gold medal during the Olympics just one month ago, with Guerin being the backbone of the team as the general manager.

Guerin recently spoke on TSN 1050 about Matthews and his appreciation for the player.

"I've gotten to know Auston over the last couple of years, and I think the world of him. I think he's one of the best two-way guys in the game. I think that his defensive game, his two-way game, is completely underrated. He's a hell of a player. I know he deals with a lot there in Toronto, but I think the world of him."

The assets may not be enough going the Maple Leafs way

If the Wild are interested in acquiring the Maple Leafs captain, there is no secret that it would be very difficult to make it come to fruition. The Maple Leafs are going to be charging a premium for his rights, and the Wild may not have the assets the Maple Leafs are looking for.

Michael Russo spoke alongside Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne and talked about how the deal would be very difficult for the Wild to entice the Maple Leafs to make this deal, as they simply don't have the assets.

“If Auston Matthews was on the trade block, the Wild would be in on that… but unless Auston said ‘I’m only going to Minnesota,’ I don’t see how the Wild would have the assets.”

Player who the Maple Leafs attempt to acquire back in the trade would be Jesper Wallstedt and Matt Boldy. Both elite talents, that would solidify their questions in the net and bring a high-skilled power forward that the Maple Leafs have desperately lacked over the past few seasons.

“If [Auston Matthews] was on the trade block, the Wild would be in on that… but unless Auston said ‘I’m only going to Minnesota,’ I don’t see how the Wild would have the assets.”@RussoHockey joins @RealKyper and @jtbourne to discuss Bill Guerin’s interest in Matthews. pic.twitter.com/gL5LrIoYVy — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 19, 2026

Any deal that involves Auston Matthews may be very difficult to do; however, if he does become available, a trade involving the Minnesota Wild seems very likely.