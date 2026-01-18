Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to being booed by fans in Winnipeg

Auston Matthews has looked to thrive in hostile environments, and Saturday night was no exception. The Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets after overcoming multiple two-goal deficits. The Maple Leafs captain got booed nearly every time he touched the puck. Matthews finished the night with a goal and an assist to lead the Leafs to a 4-3 win.

Matthews' reaction to the Jets crowd

Following the game, Auston Matthews commented on the boos from the Jets fans.

"I don't mind. I mean, I think they're not booing for no reason, so I kind of just take it as it is and just have fun with it,” Matthews said. “A lot of times it's fun, especially when you're out on the right side of it like tonight".

Players like Auston Matthews frequently get booed when in the arena of their opponents. Star players can use those boos and use them to their team's advantage, which we saw last night. Matthews was able to embrace them and throw it back in their face. Matthews had a strong night all around, generating offence and looking dangerous every time he touched the ice. For elite players, boos often serve as recognition of how good a player you are, rather than hatred.

Not the first time

This kind of reaction is not new for Auston Matthews, as during last season's 4 Nations Face-Off, he was booed by the Montreal crowd. The Jets fans have not enjoyed seeing Matthews in their building since the beginning of his career, when they would watch Matthews vs. Laine. That rivalry added fuel to the atmosphere whenever Matthews visited Winnipeg, and it is something that continues to repeat itself years later.

What was most impressive about last night's game was Matthews' composure. He did not try to force offence or win the game by himself to silence the crowd. He stuck to the Leafs' plan throughout the night and played a responsible, structured game that ultimately led the Maple Leafs to have a late charge.

What lies ahead for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs ended their road trip with a record of 2-1-1 and have continued to trend in the right direction. Many of the reasons for the Maple Leafs' recent success have been due to Auston Matthews rediscovering his game and returning to the form hockey fans are accustomed to. The Leafs will head home for a five-game homestand beginning on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild.