Leafs' Auston Matthews finally gets rewarded for his efforts

Auston Matthews has been trying and trying to get on the score sheet in a meaningful way through the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs' season and on Tuesday night, was finally rewarded for his hard work.

With the Leafs hosting the Nashville Predators, Matthews was able to notch two goals, making it three on the season. And while two of those goals are empty-netters, the Leafs captain was able to finally be on the end of a scoring play at even strength.

MATTHEWS ➡️ MATTHEW ➡️ MATTHEWS!



A little give-and-go action between Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies puts the Maple Leafs up three! Easton Cowan also registers his first NHL point on the play. #LeafsOnTSN pic.twitter.com/oOHnGfz7lc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 15, 2025

On a wonderful give-and-go where rookie Easton Cowan was actually able to earn his first ever NHL point on as well, Matthews linked up with linemate Matthew Knies to score the all-important, non-empty-net goal. And it has not been for a lack of trying.

Before Tuesday night, through the first three games of Toronto's season, Matthews had a total of 17 shots on goal and a wild 30 shot attempts. Thirty times the centerman threw the puck towards the net to try and get a goal and just once, with the net empty, he was able to actually put the puck over the goal line during those three contests.

Matthews was attempting more shots than virtually every single player in the NHL in attempt to start a bounceback season on a good note and it took until Tuesday night for it to finally happen. And now, with three goals on the season, Matthews is somewhat on track to have what should be considered a return to form. Technically averaging 0.75 goals a game, stretch it out to a full 82-game campaign and that's just over 60 goals -- something somewhat achievable if Matthews is at full health and gets the right bounces.

The Leafs captain will get another chance to score once again when the New York Rangers come to visit Toronto on Thursday night.

With the confident 7-4 win over the Predators, the Maple Leafs are now 2-2-0 on the season. It was a necessary win after floundering against the Detroit Red Wings over the weekend, and hopefully it's only up from here, led by dozens and dozens of goals coming off of Auston Matthews's stick.