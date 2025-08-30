Leafs' Auston Matthews doesn't get recognition he deserves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have one of this generation’s most talented players in Auston Matthews. He’s already eclipsed the 400-goal plateau and is within striking distance of the team’s all-time goal-scoring mark.

The 27-year-old has all the requisite hardware needed for the Hall of Fame (except a Stanley Cup) and has consistently shown his improvement across the board. He’s blossomed into a reliable, two-way center and the captain of Team USA.

So, why would Matthews fall in this year’s NHL Network rankings for centers?

In an August 24 appearance on NHL Network, analyst Mike Rupp unveiled his list of the NHL’s top-10 centers. Topping the list are Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Leon Draisaitl. Few could argue that McDavid, MacKinnon, and Draisaitl do not deserve to top the list.

But it’s the next set of names that seems interesting. In fourth spot is two-time Cup champ Aleksander Barkov. If we used Cups as a metric, Barkov should be number one. But then again, Rupp listed Sidney Crosby at number five. So, Crosby would be number one based on Cups alone.

Anyhow, Rupp placed Jack Eichel, Brayden Point, and Jack Hughes ahead of Auston Matthews. When confronted about his placement, Rupp declared:

“A healthy Jack Hughes, I would take him over Auston Matthews.”

pic.twitter.com/3f0HLEpPU8 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 24, 2025

Sure, Rupp is entitled to his opinion, but the numbers and the eye test conflict with his assessment. Matthews notched 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games, while playing hurt most of the season. While we don’t know the precise nature of his injury, Matthews was dominant when needed.

As for Hughes, he had an injury-filled season. He played in 62 games and missed the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. If he had played the entire season, he could have topped 100 points.

But that seems like a major if at this point. He’s had back-to-back injury-filled seasons. So, it remains to be seen if Hughes can play a full season again. Hughes is entering the fourth year of an eight-year, $64 million contract. He'll have another five seasons to catch up to Matthews' career numbers.

Auston Matthews leads Maple Leafs with more than just offense

Auston Matthews is a reliable presence for Toronto Maple Leafs, game in and game out. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

The top 10 names in Mike Rupp’s list are all predominantly offensive-minded centers. Except for Barkov, every center on the list is about scoring. I should also point out that Crosby doesn’t get nearly as much credit as he should for his offensive game.

Be that as it may, Auston Matthews’ evolution into a two-way center often goes unnoticed. He rarely makes mistakes. He doesn’t cough up the puck as often as other centers. And, he’s always making smart plays on the other end of the ice.

Last season, Matthews emerged as a penalty killer. That’s something that McDavid, MacKinnon, or Draisaitl fail to do. Moreover, other players like Eichel are considered defensive liabilities.

So, why doesn’t Auston Matthews get more credit than he does?

It’s sort of like what happens to good employees. Employees who show up on time, never miss deadlines, and consistently hit their targets rarely get praise. It’s the flash-in-the-pans that draw the most attention.

Matthews is the reliable employee that no one really seems to notice. He’ll need to hit 60 goals again or win another major award to draw attention to himself. Of course, the best way Matthews can put the spotlight on himself is to win a Stanley Cup.

But then again, there’s one thing that no one really talks about. Matthews is a humble, down-to-earth guy. That’s what makes him such an important part of today’s NHL.