Leafs are running out of time to fix this problem

The Toronto Maple Leafs first half struggles have stemmed well beyond effort or injuries. While the number of injuries the Maple Leafs have suffered has not helped, it hasn't been the root cause. To see them on the outside looking in, the Leafs have competed hard, played structured hockey at times, and stolen points they arguably shouldn’t have. They have gotten key contributions from players you wouldn't expect, but still sit towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Effort alone won’t save a season. The one problem the Leafs are running out of time to fix is game-to-game consistency, particularly at five-on-five.

Toronto will look disciplined, connected, and defensively sound one night, then unravel in the next game with sloppy turnovers, missed assignments, and long stretches of being pinned in their own zone. In a tight Eastern Conference playoff race, that kind of inconsistency is deadly.

Inconsistent 5-on-5 play is costing points

With Craig Berube behind the bench, the Maple Leafs have moved away from their full-offence style, which they had with Sheldon Keefe. This style worked for the Maple Leafs last season as they finished at the top of the Atlantic Division for the first time in decades. The Leafs tend to play a more defensive style of hockey. The type of game that will win you a playoff series. Last season, the Maple Leafs went the farthest they have in the Matthews era, making it to Game 7 of the second round against the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Many believed that the Leafs were the Panthers' toughest test throughout their Stanley Cup run. After a decent playoff run, the Maple Leafs had high expectations heading into this season, but have failed to meet those goals.

At five-on-five, the Leafs struggle to sustain offensive-zone pressure, and when they do score, it often comes in short bursts rather than sustained dominance. Too often, they rely on goaltending to bail them out or need a momentum swing, a fight, a big save, or a lucky bounce to tilt the ice. This margin-for-error hockey works when everything is clicking. When it’s not, Toronto finds itself chasing games and losing ground in the standings.

Depth has helped but it’s not a long-term solution

The Maple Leafs have gotten contributions from players you may not expect. Nicholas Robertson, Bobby McMann, and Troy Stecher have exceeded expectations this season. Stecher, at times, has been our best and most consistent defenceman. He is trusted by the coaching staff and can play in any sort of situation. McMann has emerged alongside Auston Matthews and scored the most goals out of any player in December. Robertson has finally looked to have found his groove with the Maple Leafs and is starting to look like a true NHL goal scorer.

Relying on their depth night in and night out is not an effective way to win in the NHL. You need your stars to take over and win you those tight games. Auston Matthews has started to rediscover his confidence as he has been the most effective Maple Leaf over this most recent stretch. Matthews has five goals in their last two games; this kind of performance can help them regain ground in the playoff race.

Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have been nothing short of spectacular for the Leafs this season. The tandem netminders are constantly keeping them in games and getting them points they don't deserve. The Maple Leafs played a system last season where they didn't have to rely on goaltending; they would limit defensive zone time, and if chances occurred, they would shut down their opponents quickly and effectively.

The clock is ticking

With just over half the season remaining and the Atlantic Division showing no signs of slowing down, the Leafs can’t afford cold stretches. Injuries are not an excuse anymore; they are a reality that must be managed. If Toronto can find a way to deliver repeatable, structured performances night after night, they can climb back into the playoff picture. If not, they risk wasting strong goaltending, solid depth contributions, and a system that can work when executed properly.