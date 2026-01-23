Leafs' Anthony Stolarz given massive opportunity in comeback game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received great news on the injury front, as Anthony Stolarz has returned from injury and will get the start on Friday night versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

This will mark the first time Stolarz has played since November 11th after leaving a game against the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury. Stolarz returns to the Leafs lineup, following a conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies early this week, where he did not play in any games. Stolarz admitted to dealing with a nerve injury, which made his return to the lineup much longer than many expected.

Stolarz's injury troubles

Towards the end of last week, Stolarz mentioned he was close to returning, just needing a few more practices to get back into the swing of things. Before his injury, Stolarz had struggled, rocking a save percentage of .884 and a goals against of 3.51 with a record of 6-5-1 in 13 contests. Having Stolarz back between the pipes could be the boost the Maple Leafs need to get back in the playoff picture.

Opportunity to take back over the net

This is a huge opportunity for Stolarz to take back over as the number one netminder. Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby have been strong for the Leafs, but with Woll's recent struggles, it leaves a chance for Stolarz to take it back. If Stolarz is able to have a good string of games, it will not only help the Maple Leafs but it will also create internal competition that will push all three goalies to play their best hockey, as on any given night, one could lose their job. If Stolarz can play to the level we saw during last season, he will be in charge of the net for the remainder of the season.

Moving forward for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs currently sit three points out of the final wild card spot, with 32 games remaining. It will be crucial that Stolarz remains healthy for the remainder of the season, which can be led to why it took so long for Stolarz to return to action following his nerve injury. Stolarz will look to steal the show tonight, as the Leafs host Mitch Marner for the first time since his departure to the Vegas Golden Knights this summer.

Last season was Stolarz's true breakout campaign. He had a league-best .926 save percentage, and carried the Maple Leafs past the Ottawa Senators before going down with a concussion in the second-round against the Florida Panthers. It will be interesting to see what the Maple Leafs do moving forward, as they have three NHL-capable goalies moving forward.