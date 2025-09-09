Leafs announce 2025 Rookie Tournament roster, schedule

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the roster of prospects that will take to the ice this weekend for the 2025 Rookie Tournament. Hockey is now closer than ever and we are just days away from watching some players in the Blue and White.

Rookie Tournament Roster is set 👀 pic.twitter.com/31KuTxWXS3 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 9, 2025

A total of 26 players will participate in the 2025 Prospect Showdown (we swear this thing has three or four different names) at the Bell Centre in Montreal. The intradivisional games that will take place on the same sheet of ice the Canadiens play on will be this very weekend. First, the Leafs will face the Ottawa Senators' prospects on Saturday, September 13 at 1:00 p.m. and then the very next day, take on the Montreal Canadiens youngsters on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The official on-ice sessions for the Leafs begin this Thursday at the Ford Performance Centre before leaving to head to Quebec on Friday.

The Leafs' roster will feature four players from the 2025 NHL Draft haul: defenseman Rylan Fellinger, and forwards Tyler Hopkins, Matthew Hlacar, and Harry Nansi. Notably, the Leafs' highest 2025 selection Tinus-Luc Koblar will not be taking part due to starting his season overseas already.

Ben Danford and Easton Cowan lead the charge in terms of the most notable prospects of the group, but there are certainly some players who would be important to keep an eye on. College free agent acquisition Luke Haymes could be auditioning for a prominant spot on the AHL Toronto Marlies for this upcoming season, and this will be the warm-up for defenseman Noah Chadwick's first pro season after graduating from junior hockey. And, of course, the two netminders in Vyacheslav Peksa and Artur Akhtyamov will have eyes on them as non-Hildeby goalies to solidify the young depth that Toronto has formed in the crease.

While there's no headline-leading player that will guarantee to take the Leafs by storm, this is the first step for many young players in crucial seasons.