The Toronto Maple Leafs will be laser-focused on taking care of their summer business now that the Brendan Shanahan drama is behind them.

That’s the sentiment that NHL insider Elliotte Friedman conveyed during the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast published on Monday.

In the show, Friedman shed light on some interesting updates regarding the Leafs’ free-agent moves this summer. In particular, he highlighted Matthew Knies’ current situation.

Friedman had the following to say about Knies’ situation and a potential offer sheet:

"There’s a lot of talk about Matthew Knies. I think the Maple Leafs are well aware of the possibility of an offer sheet. I don’t believe they’ll let it get there."

Friedman’s comments underscore how Knies appears to be the top priority for GM Brad Treliving this summer. That certainly seems to be the case, as Friedman remarked how negotiations between the Leafs and Knies’ camp are not new.

He added:

"I think around the trade deadline, when they had to decide if they were going to move Knies, or how they were going to reshape their roster, I think there were some preliminary conversations about what an extension would look like."

Friedman mentioned two players as comparables for Knies: Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars and Matt Coronato of the Calgary Flames. Specifically, Friedman singled out Coronato, stating that Knies could sign for a more lucrative deal than the Flames’ forward.

Coronato signed a seven-year deal worth $45.5 million, that is, carrying a cap hit of $6.5 million. Friedman’s assertion falls in line with other chatter I’ve heard stating that Knies could come in at around $7 million.

Now, we can debate whether or not Knies is worth that cap hit. But judging from what the chatter around the league seems to be, that’s the number where Knies will come in at. As for term, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period stated that it could be somewhere around three to five years.

If Knies wants to bet on himself, a five-year seems reasonable as that would walk him straight into unrestricted free agency at age 27. If he has the sort of career everyone expects, he’ll command big bucks when his deal is up.

Friedman concluded his thoughts on Knies, stating:

"When Matthew Knies says first and foremost he wants to be a Maple Leaf, I think he’s telling the truth, and I think the Maple Leafs believe that."

Friedman underscored that the Leafs will be working hard toward getting a deal done with Knies before the spectre of an offersheet even becomes plausible.

Updates on negotiations between Toronto Maple Leafs and Tavares, Marner

It seems like it's only a matter of time before the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares get a deal done. | Claus Andersen/GettyImages

Friedman also addressed the ongoing negotiations between the Maple Leafs and John Tavares. he shed light on the matter, stating:

"Tavares, there was a lot of talk about how he wants to stay. They want him to stay. As long as neither side is unreasonable, you have to believe the deal gets done, here."

Friedman noted that neither side can play hardball, that is, Tavares isn’t in a position to demand $8 million per season, while the Leafs won’t be able to lowball Tavares with a $1 million offer. So, the perception is that if Tavares and the club find common ground, he’ll stay in Toronto. However, it remains to be seen what the final deal could look like.

Lastly, Friedman turned his attention to Mitch Marner. While Friedman did not drop any bombshell revelations, his comments made sense.

He stated:

"I think, first of all, the Maple Leafs are going to ask for clarity, just, where is this going? Is it 100% that you are testing free agency on July 1st? Or, is there any conversation that could be had, here?"

Check out the discussion from the 56:17 mark onward.

Friedman underscored the fact that the Leafs will want to know if there’s any chance Marner’s camp will be amenable to any discussion before the opening of free agency, and take it from there.

While the prevailing wisdom is that Marner will wait to test the free-agent market, fans shouldn’t be surprised to hear if chatter picks up about Marner suddenly being open to talking to the Leafs before July 1.