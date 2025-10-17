Latest Brady Tkachuk injury update has a massive impact on Leafs’ hopes

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some notable rivalries in their storied career, but perhaps their most heated is with the Ottawa Senators. After all, it is called the Battle of Ontario for a reason. The Leafs hold the most wins in the all-time series, having 88 wins as compared to the Senators' 73. Last year, the rivalry heated up when both teams met in the first round of the playoffs. Toronto won the series in six games to advance to the second round.

The first Battle of Ontario matchup is set for Dec. 27 in Toronto. There is still a whole two months before puck drop for that game. But, there is uncertainty surrounding Senators superstar Brady Tkachuk. Ottawa's captain had been sidelined with a right thumb injury during the team's 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators this past Monday. Surgery was recommended, but Tkachuk sought a second opinion.

On Thursday, the Senators officially announced that Tkachuk had undergone successful surgery on his right thumb. The team expects Tkachuk to be recovered between six-to-eight weeks.

An update on Brady Tkachuk: pic.twitter.com/uA905TyPAn — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 16, 2025

Brady Tkachuk could be in line to return in time for first Battle of Ontario matchup

Given the six-to-eight week timeframe, Tkachuk should be able to return in time for the first matchup against the Leafs. In fact, maybe a week or two ahead of that matchup. But as fans know, the timeline is an estimation. It truly all depends on how Tkachuk's recovery goes. There is always the possibility of setbacks that could push back his return date.

If Tkachuk misses the Dec. 27 game, the Maple Leafs would hold an advantage. Tkachuk is Ottawa's best player, and it's not even close. No one on the team can replicate his production. The Maple Leafs know just how much chaos Tkachuk can cause in the Battle of Ontario, and it's not just with hits and fights. Through 28 career games against Toronto, Tkachuk scored nine goals and recorded 11 assists for a total of 20 points.

For Toronto, Auston Matthews has thrived specifically against Ottawa. In 35 career games, Matthews recorded 48 points, the most he's ever recorded against any team as of this writing. The Leafs also have Nylander, who recorded 14 goals and 19 assists for a total of 33 points in 39 games. So, the two main stars on the Maple Leafs have produced in the Battle of Ontario in their careers.

You can never count out an upset, especially during the regular season. But if Tkachuk isn't deemed ready to go by the Dec. 27 game, the Leafs' chances of winning get that much better. We'll have to see how his recovery goes in the coming weeks.

The remaining games of the Battle of Ontario series this season are Feb. 28 in Toronto, and March 21 and Apr. 15 in Ottawa.