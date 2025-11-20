Key forward returning to Maple Leafs lineup at right time

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally have some good news on the injury front, as forward Scott Laughton returns to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury sustained against the Boston Bruins on November 8. It’s a much-needed boost for a lineup still juggling key absences and looking to build momentum after a gutsy 3–2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Toronto now shifts its focus to a meeting with the Columbus Blue Jackets, a game it hopes can help it stack wins while navigating an injury-ridden stretch. With several major names still unavailable, Laughton’s return couldn’t come at a better time.

Toronto still thin, but Laughton returns at a crucial time

Laughton’s injury came in just his second game back from a preseason setback, leaving the Leafs without a player who was expected to play a versatile, stabilizing role in the bottom six. But after skating with Auston Matthews ahead of Thursday’s practice, even though Matthews won’t play tonight, Laughton was officially cleared to return against the Blue Jackets.

Toronto will once again be without Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, both of whom remain sidelined. Knies was a late scratch against St. Louis, and Matthews continues to recover from his minor injury. The Leafs found a way to win without them, and without starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz, but relying on that formula for long isn’t ideal.

Laughton’s ability to kill penalties, play center or the wing, and bring forechecking pressure gives Craig Berube another piece of stability during a stretch where almost every night has required lineup shuffling.

How the Leafs will lineup vs. Columbus

With Laughton returning, the Leafs’ lines look very different from what they did even a week ago. Berube made one of his boldest decisions of the season by moving William Nylander to left wing and elevating Calle Järnkrok from the fourth line to the top unit on the right side.

Nylander, who has played some of the best hockey of his career early this season, will line up on his off-wing beside John Tavares and Järnkrok. Järnkrok also joins the top power-play unit, a big opportunity for a player known for his reliability but not usually given premium offensive minutes.

The second line sees Nick Robertson shifting down to the right side with Bobby McMann and Max Domi, while the third line reunites a preseason standout trio: Steven Lorentz – Scott Laughton – Easton Cowan. That line showed real chemistry during camp, combining forechecking pressure, speed, and strong defensive instincts.

With Laughton back at 3C, Jacob Quillan moves down to center the fourth line with Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli. Sammy Blais comes out as the healthy scratch.

Projected Maple Leafs lines vs. Columbus

Forwards



Nylander – Tavares – Järnkrok

McMann – Domi – Robertson

Lorentz – Laughton – Cowan

Joshua – Quillan – Maccelli

Defence



Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – McCabe

Mermis – Stecher

Myers

Goalies



Joseph Woll (starter)

Dennis Hildeby

What Laughton’s return means for Toronto

Laughton immediately gives the Leafs more structure in the middle six and restores the balance that was missing over the past two weeks. His penalty-killing ability and physical presence are welcome additions to a lineup that has been relying heavily on young players and call-ups during this injury stretch.

Toronto is also hoping that Laughton can rediscover some of the jump he showed in the preseason, when he arguably looked like one of the team’s most consistent forwards. After a rough first season with the Leafs, where he managed just four points in 20 games following his acquisition from Philadelphia, there’s real optimism internally that Laughton can settle in and deliver the reliable two-way play he was known for with the Flyers.

His reunion with Lorentz and Cowan is especially intriguing. That trio brought energy, forechecking pressure, and flashes of offence during camp. Toronto will be watching closely to see if that chemistry carries over now that the group gets its first regular-season look.