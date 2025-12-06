Key defenseman returns to Leafs practice in a non-contact jersey

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a welcome boost at practice today as Chris Tanev stepped back onto the ice for the first time since suffering his latest injury. He was in a non-contact jersey, but even that was enough to give the team and fans something positive to build on. This was the first time Leaf fans have seen the Toronto native on the ice since November 1st against the Flyers.

Tanev joined his teammates for the morning skate, taking part in drills and moving well while avoiding any physical battles. For a player who plays such a hard and honest style, simply being back with the group is a major step forward. The Leafs have been cautious with his recovery, and seeing him skate again shows that he is trending in the right direction.

Chris Tanev (upper body) and Marshall Rifai (wrist surgery) have joined the Maple Leafs for their morning skate (in red non-contact jerseys).



Tanev hasn’t played since Nov. 1, while Rifai has been out since training camp. pic.twitter.com/imIKRqc6bN — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) December 6, 2025

Wearing the non-contact jersey means he is not cleared for full practice or game action just yet. The Leafs are taking the slow and smart approach, especially given how important Tanev is in tough matchups and shot-blocking situations. He plays some of the most punishing minutes on the team, and rushing him back would make no sense.

His absence has forced the Leafs to shuffle their defence pairs and rely heavily on depth players. Without Tanev, the team loses a calming presence, strong defensive reads, and a steady influence in pressure moments. When he is in the lineup, the Leafs defend with far more structure and confidence.

There is still no exact timeline for when Tanev will shed the non-contact jersey or return to game action, but skating with the team again is easily the biggest step he has taken since the injury. For a Leafs club trying to stabilize its blue line, any progress from Tanev is massive.

He is not ready yet, but he is getting closer. And for a team that needs his steady play more than ever, that is very welcome news.