Joseph Woll reaches unique milestone in Leafs history

The Maple Leafs have a very solid netminder in Joseph Woll and that has been proven even more so as the 27-year-old becomes one of the only Toronto goaltenders to reach a fairly unique milestone.

After the Leafs demolished the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Woll hit a milestone that we have not seen from the Toronto crease in quite a long time. According to The Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby, Woll is just the third Leafs goalie that was drafted and developed by the team to win at least 10 games in three or more consecutive seasons, in the last 35 years.

The other names of course being homegrown James Reimer who had some rollercoaster seasons on bad Leafs teams over a decade ago, and the legendary Felix Potvin. That's it. No one since the NHL wasn't on arcade mode and had goalies not knowing they can bend their knees, has been able to reach this mark.

Leafs have had a rough history with drafting goalies

Of course, goaltending is the most volatile of all positions and nothing is really ever guaranteed. Specifically, the Maple Leafs have had a horrid history of thinking a netminder is the future of their crease for multiple decades, to only be extremely let down.

Names like Justin Pogge come to mind as players who just fizzled out and failed as soon as they reached professional hockey. And then certain goalies like Tuukka Rask, who would have made this list, were traded away for the next hot thing in Andrew Raycroft, in one of the worst trades in franchise history.

Other former prospects like Garret Sparks, Antoine Bibeau, and Ian Scott, just were never truly good enough to become full-time NHLers.

Someone who was very close to joining Woll, Reimer, and Potvin, was Mikael Tellqvist. The Leafs' third-round selection all the way back in the year 2000, the Swedish netminder was nothing truly special, as he earned sub-.900 save percentage seasons during his short time with the Leafs, but because of Raycroft and Jean-Sebastian Aubin taking up the two spots in the NHL during the 2006-07 season, Tellqvist was dealt to the Phoenix Coyotes instead of just being placed on waivers at 27 years old.

Tellqqvist went on to win 11 games for the Coyotes that season, and then followed it up with nine wins in just 22 appearances in 2007-08, and then seven wins in just 15 games the following year. The Leafs were not particularly good those seasons, but they also decided to have a 41-year-old Curtis Joseph and failed experiment Vesa Toskala in between the pipes. So, it could've gone better potentially.

Anyways, good for Woll and hopefully we see a little bit more focus from the vital position in the crease when it comes to development.