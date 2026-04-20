John Tavares' season isn't actually over yet (and it's a big deal)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is not done playing hockey just yet, as he is set to join Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland beginning May 15.

Strong campaign for Maple Leafs leaves Tavares as the top option for Team Canada

Tavares had another strong campaign in Toronto, producing 71 points, including 31 goals in 82 games, being the only Maple Leaf to suit up in all regular-season games. Tavares has represented Team Canada on multiple occasions, winning gold medals at the 2008 and 2009 IIHF World Junior Championships, 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

The Maple Leafs center will be looking to join Ryan O'Reilly, Mark Scheifele, and Robert Thomas at the Championships, according to TSN insider Pierre Lebrun. Morgan Rielly, who is not yet on the roster, may join the trio as he expressed interest in joining Canada at the end of the season media availability.

Robert Thomas, Ryan O’Reilly and John Tavares also expected to go to worlds. Good start to the roster for 🇨🇦 https://t.co/u0Bt7HAyVN — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 17, 2026

Only once since signing with the Maple Leafs back in 2018, has Tavares had the time to be able to play in the World Championships for Canada. It was in 2024 and in nine games he was able to score two goals and 11 points, leading the team in scoring for the fourth-place squad. During his time with the Islanders, Tavares was a regular, having appeared in three world championships in those nine seasons and always performed incredibly well.

Now, the 35-year-old gets to return to representing his country and potentially playing a very large role on a team that has eyes for gold.

Team Canada will begin their quest for gold beginning on May 15 against Sweden, before facing Italy, Denmark, Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Czechia during the round robin portion of the tournament.

Ties within the management staff to Toronto

Former general manager Brad Treliving and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza will lead Canada's management staff, with support from former general manager Kyle Dubas. Treliving was fired by the Maple Leafs on March 30th, and Jason Spezza, who was a special assistant to Kyle Dubas in his final season with the Maple Leafs, during the 2022-23 season.

Tavares expressed his interest in playing on the International stage during his end-of-the-season media availability. "I would say things are trending really strongly to participate there. So, just working through a few details with Hockey Canada, but my intention is to go play." Tavares said on Thursday.

Team Canada's management staff consists of three people who had previously worked for the Maple Leafs, making this an easy transition for Tavares. Former general manager Brad Treliving and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza will lead Canada's management staff, with support from former general manager Kyle Dubas. Treliving, who was fired on March 30th, and Jason Spezza, who was a special assistant to Kyle Dubas, his final season in Toronto.