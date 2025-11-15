John Tavares has the best bargain contract in the NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs had to make many difficult decisions during the offseason. After being embarrassed in the playoffs again and with several key pieces set to become free agents, the Leafs had to decide what the future would look like. One of the players they had to decide on was John Tavares. A member of the "Core 4", Tavares was a free agent, and it was unknown what his future held. Ultimately, the Leafs decided to bring him back, inking him to a four-year deal with an average annual value of $4.38 million.

So far this season, this proved to be the right move. In 18 games this season, Tavares has a team-high 11 goals, along with 12 assists for 23 points. These 11 goals don't just lead the Leafs, but are one of he highest totals in the NHL. With all the issues the Maple Leafs are currently dealing with, the play of Tavares has been a bright spot. If Tavares can keep this pace up, it will make his contract look like a steal.

John Tavares is worth well more than his contract

Tavares' start to the season has been historic. He's just the second Leaf over the age of 35 to score 11-plus goals through the first 18 games of the season. He's currently on pace to register 105 points this season. This would be the sixth-most points a Maple Leaf has had in a season. He's also on pace to score 50 goals, which would rank eighth for most goals in the season by a Leaf. It's clear that Tavares could be in store for a historic season.

This type of performance should come as no surprise. If you have followed Tavares, you know how proficient a scorer he can be. However, this used to go with a price tag of $11 million a season. To be able to get a top-line forward production for the price of a middle-six forward is a steal. It allows the Leafs to allocate funds in other areas of need without compromising their offensive production.

His scoring ability is not the only thing that Tavares brings to the Leafs. He also brings a lot of veteran leadership. After Thursday's loss to the Kings, in which Tavares scored twice, he kept his comments on the team's performance. He did not talk about how well he played. Instead, he spoke about the team needing to improve, and it needs to happen quickly, as the league is only going to get better.

This is precisely what you want to hear from your star player. Focusing more on the team as a whole rather than his own individual accomplishment. This is the type of player every locker room needs. Not only does he lead by his production on the ice, but he also expects his teammates to do the same. It's the type of player teams rally around and elevate their level of play for.

Although the contract has just started, it looking like a steal for the Maple Leafs. It could be the move that helps the Leafs get back to where they expect to be.