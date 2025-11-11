John Tavares calls out Leafs teammates after embarrassing loss to Hurricanes

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran forward John Tavares has always done his talking on the ice.

Tavares, who at 35 years of age and in his 17th NHL season, has always been looked upon in the NHL world as a reserved and loyal teammate who is an exceptional leader who would do anything to help out a teammate.

During his illustrious career, which includes nine years with the New York Islanders, before signing on July 1, 2018, as an unrestricted free agent with the Leafs, this current 500-goal scorer doesn't duck the media.

Recently, Tavares made headlines and this time it wasn't for an on-ice accomplishment but rather for an honest answer this quiet superstar gave in an interview following a Sunday night game, which saw them squander a two goal lead in a 5-4 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.

In being totally honest with the media, and not talking in cliches, Tavares, who, as all Leafs fans know, served from 2019 until after the 2024 season as Leafs captain, told the media, "They're (Carolina) a good hockey team and they put a lot of pressure on you. At times, we did some really good things, earned opportunities, and we're able to give ourselves a lead. And then our game just, for whatever reason, bedame really immature, and we don't manage the game very well."

This was a game in which the Leafs not only blew a 4-2 second-period lead but also got badly outshot 22-2 in the third period and 47-20 overall.

The Leafs entered the weekend looking to build on a three-game winning streak, but that didn't happen as they lost on Saturday night at home, 5-3, against their divisional rivals, the Boston Bruins, before dropping that Sunday night game to Carolina.

"We gained some traction, and then we shoot ourselves in the foot again and just put ourselves in a tough spot," Tavares said. "There's a ton of hockey left to be played. So, we just got to obviously pick ourselves back up and get ready for the next opportunity and build from there."

While it's true that Tavares in that particular game against Carolina, referred to the Leafs play as a little immature, that shouldn't be a big deal at all for professional athletes and shouldn't be made by the media into a big story.

Natually, after Tavares used the word immature, the media approached Leafs coach Craig Berube and notified him of what the former captain had said.

“Could be immaturity,” Berube said. “Turnover after turnover cost us the game. We didn’t check anybody. We didn’t win any battles. It’s two games in a row.”

Things don’t get easier for the Leafs, who on November 11th will be at TD Garden to play for the second time, Saturday, the Bruins.