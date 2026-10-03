John Chayka teases unexpected change to Maple Leafs goalie rotation

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka shook up the hockey world this offseason by poaching Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from Atlantic Division rivals, the Florida Panthers. The blockbuster addition was widely seen as a definitive answer to Toronto's crease dilemmas, bringing stability to a net previously plagued by the checkered health histories of incumbents Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll.

When Chayka traded Woll, the assumption was that Bobrovsky would start the most games, with Stolarz logging fewer minutes to help protect him from injuries. However, during a flurry of media appearances on Friday, Chayka revealed a surprise strategy around the team's goaltenders. Instead of naming a clear-cut workhorse, the Leafs' GM teased an unexpected change to the team's projected goalie rotation, hinting that Toronto's plans in net might look vastly different than anyone anticipated.

Chayka Hints at a Shared Workload in Leafs' Net

Entering the 2026-27 season, most expected Bobrovksy would start 45-50 games in the Leafs' net. The ex-Panther had reached that mark in five consecutive seasons before inking his 3-year, $21 million contract with Toronto. The plan was that Stolarz would play 25-30 games, with Artur Akhtyamov recalled from the Toronto Marlies if needed.

During an appearance on Real Kyper and Bourne on Friday, Chayka was asked about the Maple Leafs' goaltending rotation. Specifically, host Nick Kypreos asked the Leafs' GM if Stolarz would play more games if he remains healthy.

Chayka replied that the organization is "less focused on (the) number of starts, more focused on (the) amount of rest. We do think there's a correlation, not just with our goalies, but all goalies, that they perform better when they are well-rested."

"We are less focused on (the) number of starts, more focused on (the) amount of rest." John Chayka on Leafs' goaltending plans

The Leafs' GM then praised each of the team's three goaltenders and what they bring to the table. He cited Akhtyamov's stellar 2025-26 championship season with the Marlies, Stolarz's ability to stop the puck at a "starter's level," and Bobrovsky's "championship mindset" as reasons to be excited about the Maple Leafs' goaltending depth.

Chayka explained that sometimes "you have great plans and it comes together and it works exactly as you see fit." He then acknowledged that "sometimes guys get on a roll, sometimes there's injuries." He said the Leafs' job is to adjust and measure against their initial plans, keeping things like the number of starts, workloads, and travel in mind to put all of the team's goaltenders in the best position to succeed.

Reading between the lines, Chayka and the Maple Leafs are willing to be flexible with their goaltending plans. To start the season, it would not be a surprise to see an even split of games between Bobrovsky and Stolarz, especially after Stolarz looked very solid in Toronto's 2-1 win over the New York Islanders.

Look for Bobrovsky to return to the net for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Based on Chayka's words, Stolarz will get the start after that, against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. If both goalies perform well and remain healthy, a time-share in the Maple Leafs' net could continue for the foreseeable future.