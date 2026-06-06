John Chayka sheds new light on Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs' draft strategy

John Chayka's media availability at the start of this weekend's NHL Scouting Combine brought a wave of much-needed positive news for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fanbase.

After enduring a dreadful, deflating season that culminated in the firings of both general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube, the arrival of Chayka and senior advisor of hockey operations, Mats Sundin, continues to inject refreshing vibes into an organization starved for stability.

Riding the wave of immense good fortune from their recent NHL Draft Lottery victory, the newly minted GM used his Friday press session to deliver uplifting updates on multiple major fronts. From critical insights into the upcoming first overall selection to highly encouraging news about the locker room culture, Chayka gave a weary fan base every reason to feel reenergized about the franchise's future direction.

Key Takeaways From Chayka's Combine Presser Including Matthews and the No. 1 Pick

The most vital dark cloud Chayka systematically dispersed on Friday surrounded the franchise's cornerstone player, Auston Matthews. The Maple Leafs' GM brought clarity to the state of his captain. Chayka revealed that he has collaborated with Matthews and described the superstar sniper as a "happy captain" who possesses immense pride in wearing the "C" for Toronto.

"What I saw was a happy captain." John Chayka on Auston Matthews

Chayka also confirmed that he took a trip to Whitehorse, Yukon, for a personal visit with consensus number-one prospect Gavin McKenna and his family. The Leafs' GM was very complimentary of the Penn State phenom.

"Really nice, young man. Really quality family. We spent some quality time with them, got to know them." He added, "Just going through the process, we want to make sure we get the right person, first and foremost. Everyone's seen him play and knows his skill level and talent. But as we think about a Toronto Maple Leaf and what that means, we're really just digging into that part." Chayka stressed, "It's about getting the right person. In a market like this, I don't think you can miss on that.

"It is about getting the right person. In a market like this, I do not think you can miss on that."

Chayka noted that he has been impressed by what he has seen so far from McKenna regarding his character. He has observed how much his family and his roots are important to McKenna.

About that first overall pick, the Maple Leafs' GM shared that "the probability is we take the pick, just realistically. We've had discussions (about trading it), and we'll continue to have discussions. Obviously, everything's for sale at the right price." While every NHL GM would say something similar, it's comforting to know Chayka is covering all bases and doesn't seem interested in letting go of the top pick and the risks associated with such a move, unless he is overwhelmed.

The final important topic Chayka touched on was the Leafs' coaching search. He revealed the Maple Leafs front office has systematically filtered through an exhaustive list of 55 potential candidates. Unlike Treliving's rushed hire of Berube from a limited pool of candidates, Chayka is showing a refreshing level of poise and calculation.

By deliberately operating without an artificial timeline, Chayka signaled to both the media and the fans that the organization will not be rushed into a reactionary hire. This steady, measured approach proves that the new regime values process over public relations. It offers the final piece of evidence that Toronto is no longer operating in a state of panic, but is instead building a stable, elite culture from the ground up.

Chayka was invigoratingly candid during his media availability, offering a nice change from the often tightly guarded, corporate responses fans have grown accustomed to from other players and management. While his upcoming offseason roster moves and the official draft selection will serve as the ultimate litmus test for his tenure, this much-maligned front-office hire is, thus far, making all the right moves.

Chayka is successfully delivering a newfound sense of hope. He is laying down a meaningful new direction and foundation for a historic franchise, and a passionate fanbase, that absolutely craves it.