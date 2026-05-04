John Chayka said everything Maple Leafs fans wanted to hear after becoming GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs made it official on Sunday afternoon. After a month-long search, they have hired their new general manager and John Chayka is ready for the challenge.

There has been some questions asked about Chayka becoming the head of all hockey operations for the Leafs -- since they are in a precarious position right now with some star players but not much future unless some lottery balls go their way on Tuesday. Given that his history is just one single job in the NHL, as general manager for the Arizona Coyotes and that led to no sustained success and ended up with him ousted because of some controversial amateur scouting practices and looking for a job with the Devils while still being employed by the Coyotes.

It was, not great. So of course now some Maple Leafs fans are uncertain if Chayka is the right general manager for this team.

But fortunately for those who just needed him to say some words and not have his history be the only thing they're judging him on, Chayka was able to say everything they needed to hear.

John Chayka says first words since joining Maple Leafs

In the team's press release on Sunday afternoon, Chayka had a little brief statement about joining the Maple Leafs as the 19th general manager in team history. And frankly, it was everything that some fans needed to hear.

For the city 🫡 pic.twitter.com/FOt6RVWdjc — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 3, 2026

"I'm honoured to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and excited to work alongside Mats and the entire organization," Chayka said. "This is one of hockey's most historic franchises, with a passionate fan base who want want to win. I'm focused on building a team that is competitive, driven, and relentless -- one that is in the best position to win for our fans and for the city of Toronto."

Aside from the typical "happy to be here and have a job" line, Chayka pretty much nailed the very brief first impression. We're going to get a more true first impression at the press conference on Monday, but for something to include in a press release, it worked.

To not just say that he wants the Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup (because of course the new general manager does) but to say how, with a very driven and relentless team, it should speak directly to a whole group of fans who have been asking for more of that in Toronto.

A good first half-step.