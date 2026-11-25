"The world is littered with once great organizations that deteriorated because the initial wave of excellence faded, and leadership failed to adequately adapt by changing the design and people. We need to look at our machine objectively to understand who can and cannot do what well and how everyone can fit together in a way that can produce the best outcomes." - Jim Collins

That quote from renowned researcher and author Jim Collins speaks to exactly where Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka finds himself, just six months into his tenure.

Now, with his off-season retooling not paying dividends, Chayka needs to step back, understand who can and cannot execute well, and find the combination that produces the best outcomes.

The Leafs' summer retool

Chayka was hired on May 3 alongside former captain Mats Sundin, inheriting a team that had just missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He moved fast. Key moves included Gavin McKenna being drafted first overall, head coach Craig Berube was out, and Jim Hiller was in, netminder Sergei Bobrovsky was signed for three years at $21 million, Colton Sissons at two years and $8.5 million, Darren Raddysh to fill a glaring hole on the blue line, and Matthew Knies flipped for Kirill Marchenko at the end of camp.

The summer of Chayka: one hit (Marchenko, when healthy), one long-term bet (McKenna), one necessary overpay (Raddysh), two misses (Hiller, Bobrovsky) and a lot of "filler."

The result through 25 games: a 9-14-3 record, with a nine-game winless streak that only ended Monday. Some moves stuck. Some failed. That's the risk of retooling at high speed. But Chayka won't be judged on the summer. He'll be judged on what he does next.

Reading the ledger

Looking at Chayka's ledger, the liabilities far outweigh the assets.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Marchenko, Easton Cowan, McKenna, Jack Roslovic and Colorado's 2027 first is a decent asset list. On the liability side: Bobrovsky is severely underperforming on a likely untradeable deal. Morgan Rielly (32) and Chris Tanev (36) carry a combined $12 million through 2029-30, with limited to no trade market to clear it. Hiller looks to be a disaster and Toronto has no first-round pick of its own until 2029. Meanwhile, Sissons, Brandon Duhaime, Anthony Stolarz, Raddysh, Artur Akhtyamov, Ben Danford and Zack MacEwen hang around in the messy middle: not quite an asset, not quite a liability.

Elite Prospects ranks the Leafs' prospect pool third in the NHL, almost entirely because of McKenna. Get past him and the next-best prospect, Danford, sits 86th.

From a business point of view, the books show a loss. And you don't fix a loss by doing more of the same.

Three horizons

For ten years, the Leafs lived and died with moves meant for immediate returns. The end result? No meaningful playoff runs and a depleted pipeline. Chayka has to plan for three horizons at once.

Now: stop adding cost. Don't spend the Colorado first, the only first Toronto owns over the next two drafts, on a season that's slipping away. TSN's Darren Dreger says the Leafs plan to stick with Hiller for now, but the evidence against him keeps piling up.

stop adding cost. Don't spend the Colorado first, the only first Toronto owns over the next two drafts, on a season that's slipping away. TSN's Darren Dreger says the Leafs plan to stick with Hiller for now, but the evidence against him keeps piling up. One to five years: 2028 is the pivot. By House of Hockey's count, seven of Chayka's summer signings expire the same summer Matthews can walk as a free agent. That's either a cliff or a clean slate. I am hoping it is a clean slate.

2028 is the pivot. By House of Hockey's count, seven of Chayka's summer signings expire the same summer Matthews can walk as a free agent. That's either a cliff or a clean slate. I am hoping it is a clean slate. Long term: build a real pipeline around McKenna, Cowan and Marchenko. That means acquiring picks and prospects that Toronto doesn't have.

Rebuild, not retool

Leafs Nation will tolerate a rebuild. Fans proved it in 2016, when the team bottomed out and drafted Matthews. What they won't accept is losing with nothing to show for it, and this year's lottery pick belongs to Boston or Philadelphia, courtesy of former GM Brad Treliving.

The Core Four never got it done. Now the plan is Matthews, Nylander, McKenna and a prospect pool that falls from first to 86th without him? It's just not happening, Leaf fans! Let's face it, the roster is aging, short on skill and injury-prone. Retooling won't fix that.

What it could look like

Protect the core: McKenna, Cowan and Marchenko. Then put everything else on the table, Matthews included. His full no-movement clause makes it his call, but I just cannot imagine he wants to stay..

Sunday's Dylan Larkin blockbuster shows what's possible. Montreal sent Detroit Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, the rights to top prospect Michael Hage, two conditional firsts, a second and a fourth for the 30-year-old center. Matthews should command a similar haul. Nylander could fetch a top prospect and a first. Stolarz, Tavares, Jake McCabe, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Nick Paul, Troy Stecher and Zach MacEwen could all draw deadline interest. In a rebuild, anyone who doesn't fit the plan is movable.

If Chayka emerges with two or three firsts, two or three high-end prospects and real cap space, he has a fresh start.

The bottom line

Chayka has looked at the machine. He knows who can and cannot do what well, and he knows what he has assembled cannot fit together to produce the best outcomes.

Fast moves got him here. Consistent, intentional ones will decide whether he stays. The initial wave has faded. It's time to change the design.