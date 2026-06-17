John Chayka explains why he hired Jim Miller to be Leafs' head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs shocked a large portion of the hockey world when they named Jim Hiller as their head coach. After a lengthy search, they landed on a recently fired coach that was an assistant in Toronto before and that no one even knew that they were talking to.

This decision is making a lot of fans question whether or not it was the right one, but Leafs general manager John Chayka explains his decision to go with Hiller instead of the other options that were out there and publicized.

"Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL," Chayka said via the team's press release. "He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

Hiller was most recently the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings and in his very first year on the job, just last season in 2024-25, he brought a not-so-good roster filled with aging players and grinders and prospects who didn't live up to their potential, to the playoffs. He earned a 48-25-9 record and 105 points with the Kings that season.

That immediate success is one reason why this is possibly not the worst decision to make for who's behind the bench. Now, the Leafs will not be playing in the weak Pacific Division to earn all those points and are firmly in the best division in hockey, but there is at least some hope of something.

Hiller served as an assistant with the Leafs from 2015 to 2019 under Mike Babcock. And, as Elliotte Friedman speculated when he first reported the hire, both Auston Matthews and William Nylander must have enjoyed their time under him because they probably had a big say in who was brought in -- or at the very least gave the green light.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” said Hiller. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I’m looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

Now we turn to the more fun part of the offseason where Chayka gets to put his fingerprints all over the roster and give Hiller something much better to work with next season.