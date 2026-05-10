John Chayka breaks silence on Auston Matthews and the Leafs’ future

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their worst season in a decade during the 2025-26 season. Over the course of the beginning of the offseason, there has already been a lot of turnover in the Maple Leafs front office, with John Chayka and Mats Sundin taking over for Brad Treliving.

Heading into the summer, the Maple Leafs have a lot of work to get back to the level of hockey fans are accustomed to seeing. In Chayka's second day as general manager, the Maple Leafs landed the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, scheduled for June 26th. Over the course of the past few days, Auston Matthews' future has been in jeopardy, as many are not sure if he will remain on the team for opening day in the 2026-27 season.

John Chayka speaks on TSN's OverDrive

John Chayka was a guest on TSN's show OverDrive, where former Maple Leaf Jeff O'Neil, Bryan Hayes, and Jamie McLennan asked the new general manager about where he sees the Maple Leafs going from here, Auston Matthews' situation with the Maple Leafs, and the opportunity of drafting first overall.

Chayka opened speaking on Matthews' future and where the two parties currently stand. "I think Auston has invested his entire career, and what the next decade of his career looks like, I think it's important that he feels a connectivity, an alignment. He has a similar vision and passion that we do, and so we'll have those conversations and get together and share notes. And honestly, I want to be a good listener."

"He's the captain, it's his room. He's been through the ups and downs of this market. Obviously, Mats has a unique perspective to share as well, and I'm sure there'll be some good back and forth in that regard. But I totally understand the perspective of you only have so many years as a player, and it goes by quick. And you want to make sure that you feel fully aligned and gauged in what's going on, and I have no problem having those conversations, sharing our thoughts, learning, seeing if there's a shared, common vision, and charting a path forward." Chayka added.

Matthews has played a massive role in the Maple Leafs organization since being drafted in 2016. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to don the Maple Leaf. However, over the past two seasons, he hasn't been the player many have expected, taking a massive step backwards in his game. With the Matthews' still being in the prime of his career, it is understandable for him to be unsure of where the Maple Leafs are heading, and if that is a path he is willing to take. Chayka and Matthews are set to meet in Arizona over the coming days to understand where the future stands.

John Chayka understands his reputation

Chayka later discussed his reputation and his relationship with other general managers around the NHL, and how he feels it shouldn't affect who the Maple Leafs are able to make deals with.

We made quite a few in Arizona as we were trying to move that team around and get it into a competitive position. I think the main theme is that whenever you're trying to make a deal or create a transaction, there's two sides to the equation, and you're trying to understand what they're trying to accomplish. You're trying to accomplish something for your club as well." Chayka said.

"By no means am I looking to make friends or anything like that, I'm trying to do the best thing in the interest of the Toronto Maple Leafs, that's my loyalties, and that's where that lies. For Edward Rogers and Keith Pelley and the whole staff, that's my focus. But at the same time, I think in order to get transactions done consistently, you have to be honest and forthright and direct in your dealings. And like I said, historically I've been able to do that."

Getting the oppourtunity to draft first overall

Chayka then ended of the interview speaking on what it means to be given the honour of drafting first overall, and how that can impact the Maple Leafs organization moving forward.

"The first overall pick is an organizational pick. It's an important one to get right, and we'll dig in, and I'll be a part of that process. But I would say, honestly, my part is a part of it. At the end of the day, though, it will be on my record, and I own that. But at the same time, that's why you have to have a good staff and empower them to do a good job." Chayka later added.

The next few months should be interesting for the Maple Leafs as there seems to be a lot of turnover on the way. Maple Leafs fans should feel encouraged with the job Chayka has done just one week in. The next important step for Chayka and Mats Sundin is execution, on both their promises to Auston Matthews and the fan base.