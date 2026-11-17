When John Chayka took over the Maple Leafs back in May, he made it clear that the expectation was to contend in 2026-27. After a disappointing 2025-26 season, it was Chayka's job to retool the roster on the fly and get this team back to the playoffs. But the early returns have not gone the way the organization and fans had hoped. Through the 22 games of the season, the Leafs have gone 8-12-2 and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Things have gotten much worse recently as the Leafs are currently in the middle of a six-game losing streak. They have also lost eight of their last nine games. This is nowhere near where Chayka and the fans expected this team to be. It had gotten so bad that Chayka met with the press to talk about how he feels about the losing.

"“These short-term results aren’t what we expect and it’s unacceptable, we think we hold ourselves to a higher standard, and fans deserve better. Ownership gives us all the resources to have success. It’s on us as a group to get the job done. I’d say I’m not trying to assign blame. I’m looking for solutions.”" John Chayka

While it is good to know that Chayka finds this loss unacceptable, actions speak louder than words. You can talk all you want about how the losing is unacceptable, but it means nothing if you do not go out and do something about it. If Chayka wants to show the fanbase that what is going on is truly unacceptable, he needs to make a move asap. But what can be done in order to help the Leafs?

What should John Chayka look for to upgrade the team

The biggest issue that the Leafs have had over this stretch is their inability to keep opponents off the scoreboard. Over the six-game losing streak, they are being outscored 23-9. That is an average of nearly four goals per game. No team would be able to win when giving up that many goals. There are many reasons for this. Part of it is the struggles of Sergei Bobrovsky, who is averaging 3.47 goals allowed per game and an .881 save percentage. But the defensive pairing in front of him has not been much better. All of the pairing this season have posted 2.75 expected goals against or higher.

The best course of action for Chayka is to take a flyer on one of the remaining free agents. They should sign a veteran defenseman or goalie to a cheap one-year deal and see if they can give the Leafs enough to right the ship. They could also look to the AHL and call up some of the players on the Marlies. They could call up Samuel Hlavaj or Blake Smith to see if it makes a difference. Hungry players who want to prove they can make it in the NHL could inject energy into the team.

At the very least, signing and calling up players will send a message to the locker room. It will make it clear how the organization feels about their play. It is more than just empty threats to the media. It's a message that if things do not change, people are going to lose playing time. This could be enough to light a fire under some of the players, and that alone could get things back on track.

Sure, it's great that Chayka says he is looking for solutions, but until a move actually occurs, it is just lip service. If he wants to prove to the fanbase he's serious about making this team competitive, he needs to make some sort of transaction, and fast.