Jim Hiller is messing with a good thing by taking Gavin McKenna off top power play unit

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some welcome news on Friday. The return of John Tavares to the lineup gives the club a much-needed boost throughout the lineup.

Tavares’ return, however, also means a ripple effect in Toronto’s lineup. While the former team captain will be returning to the lineup in a bit of an unfamiliar spot, Tavares will be lining up on the Leafs’ top power play unit.

And that could mean Jim Hiller is messing with a good thing. The Leafs are currently sixth in the league with a 28.8% with the man advantage. That’s about half of a percentage point behind the Nashville Predators for fifth in the league.

So, moving Gavin McKenna from that top unit, who already has three power play goals, could mean a costly move for the Maple Leafs.

The need for more firepower on the power play was evident on Tuesday night against the Utah Mammoth. The Leafs went 0-for-2, while the Mammoth went 2-for-3. And it was those two power play goals that made the difference for Utah.

The first test of Hiller’s new power play setup will come on Saturday night against Montreal. While it’s great to have Tavares back in the lineup, you have to wonder just how much removing McKenna from the top unit could upset the balance the club has already found this season.

Gavin McKenna shrugs off Jim Hiller’s decision

As for Gavin McKenna himself, the 18-year-old shrugged off the decision. When asked about the move, the first-overall pick alluded to his standing in the current Maple Leafs pecking order.

“I’m 18 years old,” McKenna said. “There’s a lot of guys on this team who’ve been in this league for a long time and know how to play that power play.”

The comments, as reported by Jonas Siegel in The Athletic, highlight how McKenna, whether he likes it or not, understands the reasoning behind the move.

But as Hiller noted, the move also opens an opportunity for a potentially dangerous combo to hit the ice. McKenna will reunite with Easton Cowan, the combination that first started the season.

“Gavin really becomes a focus on that second group too, where the puck just really runs through him,” Hiller said.

Perhaps a change is necessary after all. The Maple Leafs need an offensive spark, and rotating the power play units might just be what the club needs to continue putting wins on the board.