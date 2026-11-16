The Toronto Maple Leafs left their lines unchanged at Monday's practice, a decision that frustrated fans after the team closed a six-game homestand with a franchise-worst six straight losses, including a 1-0 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Lines at Leafs practice



Cowan - Matthews - Roslovic

Tverberg - Tavares - Nylander

McKenna - Paul - Joshua

Duhaime - Blueger - MacEwen

Brisson



McCabe - Raddysh

Ekman-Larsson - Tanev

Rielly - Stecher

Mermis



Bobrovsky

Stolarz @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 16, 2026

Head Coach Jim Hiller's lack of action drew criticism given the lack of production from several units, but MoneyPuck data shows the picture is mixed, with some combinations performing well and others in need of a serious look.

Why Hiller shouldn't change the lineup

The top forward line has been one of the team's rare bright spots. Easton Cowan, Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic have played just under 110 minutes together over 13 games and have scored nine goals while allowing three.

The fourth line of Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger and Zack MacEwen has also held up, bringing physical energy with Blueger as a steady center. The trio has played 16 games and just under 96 minutes together, scoring four goals and allowing three.

On defense, the return of Morgan Rielly will bring back his pairing with Troy Stecher, a surprising success this season. In 18 games and more than 115 minutes together, the duo has helped generate nine goals while giving up six, and has made a case for more ice time.

Why the Leafs lineup needs to change

The second line is the clearest problem with John Tavares and William Nylander struggling badly, with Nylander pointless and minus-seven over his last four games and Tavares pointless in five games and minus-eight over that span. Their line with AHL call-up Ryan Tverberg has failed to score and has allowed two goals through three games and just under 30 minutes together.

On the blue line, Jake McCabe and Darren Raddysh have been paired in all but one game this season, logging a team-high 229 minutes together. Despite that time, the pairing has scored eight goals and allowed 13, raising the question of whether a change is due.

Goaltending is the another major concern with Sergei Bobrovsky in the starting net and the numbers have sparked debate over whether Toronto should settle on one clear starter, with Anthony Stolarz holding the edge.

Stolarz is 5-4-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage, and he sits at 0.9 goals saved above expected. Bobrovsky has won just three of 13 starts with a 3.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage, and he is at minus-2.3 goals saved above expected.

Stolarz's high-danger save percentage is a below-average .794, but his mid-range save percentage of .938 ranks in the 93rd percentile, suggesting he can handle the rest if the defense limits the toughest chances. Bobrovsky's .906 high-danger save percentage, in the 66th percentile, is his lone positive mark. He is known for slow starts, but with the Leafs needing to stack wins, Stolarz appears to give them the best chance.

Some good, some bad

Two other units fall somewhere in between. Gavin McKenna, 18, has struggled defensively, as might be expected, but has produced 13 points in 22 games. His newer line with Nick Paul and Dakota Joshua has played about 22 minutes over four games without scoring or allowing a goal, while his earlier unit with Paul and Colton Sissons posted a goal for and none against over 21 minutes in eight games.

The McKenna-Paul combination has the fourth-best expected goals percentage on the team at 66.7, and Paul could be the stabilizing center McKenna needs. Joshua may need a few games to find his rhythm after returning from a long-term injury.

On defense, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev have played just under 39 minutes over nine games with no goals for and two against. Given their defensive roles, those numbers are acceptable, but the pairing could be split, with one of the two joining Raddysh to add stability to the top pair.