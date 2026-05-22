Jake McCabe has remained the Leafs' defensive backbone

Jake McCabe has firmly established himself as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ best all-around defenceman since arriving in Toronto via trade in 2023. Before the acquisition of Chris Tanev, McCabe was the steady anchor holding the Leafs’ blue line together defensively, often tasked with shutting down the opposition’s top players night after night.

The Wisconsin native brings far more than just defensive reliability. McCabe is capable of contributing offensively, excels on the penalty kill, and plays with the kind of physical edge Leafs fans have come to appreciate. At 32 years old, he has just completed the first season of his five-year contract extension that carries an annual cap hit of $4.5 million, a deal that already looks like strong value for Toronto.

Jake McCabe’s stats

Statistically, this season represented a slight step back for McCabe at both ends of the ice, though his decline was far less dramatic than many of his teammates during Toronto’s inconsistent campaign. In 80 games, McCabe recorded five goals and 20 assists while finishing with a +3 rating, notably one of the few Leafs to end the season on the positive side of plus/minus.

While plus/minus can sometimes be misleading, McCabe’s result becomes far more impressive when considering the circumstances. Toronto struggled defensively for large portions of the season, yet McCabe still managed to stay above water while leading all Leafs skaters in average ice time at 22:24 per game. He also remained a fixture on the team’s top penalty-killing unit.

Earlier in the season, McCabe was among the NHL’s leaders in plus/minus, sitting at an impressive +27 on January 10. As the team’s defensive structure deteriorated in the second half, his numbers inevitably dipped as well. Even so, maintaining a positive rating under those conditions speaks volumes about his consistency and defensive impact.

Did Jake McCabe live up to expectations?

The expectations surrounding McCabe entering the season were straightforward: continue being a dependable top-four shutdown defenceman while providing occasional offensive contributions. By almost every measure, he met those expectations.

McCabe was never expected to become an offensive powerhouse. His value lies in his defensive awareness, physicality, penalty killing, and ability to handle difficult matchups against elite competition. He plays a rugged style with plenty of snarl, adding an edge to the Leafs’ blue line that has often been missing in previous years.

What can we expect next season?

It would be shocking if Jake McCabe were not back with the Maple Leafs next season. He still carries a full no-trade clause, and more importantly, his value to Toronto far outweighs any reason to move him. Reliable top-pairing-caliber shutdown defencemen with manageable cap hits are incredibly difficult to replace.

That said, as McCabe moves further into his 30s, the Leafs may need to reconsider how heavily they rely on him during the regular season. This year, he averaged more ice time than he has in previous seasons, and reducing that workload slightly could help keep him fresher for the playoffs.

A shift toward more second-pair minutes, while still utilizing him heavily on the penalty kill and in defensive situations, may ultimately be the best way to maximize his effectiveness over the long term.