It would be a disaster if Matthew Knies can't play in Game 7 for Maple Leafs

With the Toronto Maple Leafs forcing a do-or-die Game 7 with perhaps their most complete showing yet, every player’s ability to step up to the occasion if brought into heavy focus - and right now Matthew Knies’ availability is in considerable doubt. Just how much would it hurt the Maple Leafs if Knies can’t suit up for the biggest game of the season so far.

He didn’t see consistent ice-time in Game 6 following a reverse hit from Niko Mikkola that left him in considerable pain on the bench and saw his shifts shared out among his teammates and any ice-time he did push through, he didn’t seem anywhere near his usual, effective self.

The 22 year-old winger has carved out significant trust from Craig Berube, slotting him into the line-up alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, putting him net-front on the first powerplay unit and earning a spot on the penalty kill.

Knies brings a mix of size, skill, tenacity and plays with a heaviness that is atypical in the modern game. You only need look no further than his regular season totals and the comparable players to see the unique skill set he brings to complement his high-end linemates. His 180 hits and 29 goals put him in the company of two leading modern-day power forwards in Brady Tkachuk and Tom Wilson.

His high-end two-way play and willingness to go to the harder areas; net-front and the corners only serves to help elevate his superstar line mates. His coach certainly speaks positively.

"He touches every part of the game, for sure, and scored some big goals for us," Berube said. "He has been a very good player in the playoffs and throughout the season, putting in big goals for us around the net, being that net-front presence, and penalty killing. He is a very important piece."

Given that Matthews and Marner finally seemed to have a bit of breakthrough in the Panthers series last game, and ignoring the fact this came after Knies had been largely sidelined, he still has plenty to give in terms of helping them grab Game 7 by the horns.

It was his breakaway goal in Game 1 that ultimately ended up as game-winner and his direct drive to the net in Game 3 saw the Toronto Maple Leafs opening the scoring after just 23 seconds -- he is the epitome of a big-game player in a line-up that has sometimes (despite its superstar talent) lacked that sort of player.

Likewise, look no further than the chirping on the bench with Matthew Tkachuk when the Panthers winger threatened to run William Nylander - these chirps were quickly shut down by Nylander’s much younger teammate. Knies just brings a different character to a first line and indeed a top-six that has leaned heavily on its’ passing and shooting ability.

If Knies is ultimately rendered unavailable, which won’t be surprising given the pain he appeared to be in -- expect him to be replaced by committee.

Craig Berube leaned on Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton on the top line with Matthews and Marner depending on the situation and it’d seem like the obvious way to go again. The flow-on effect here would be that David Kampf becomes the obvious next man-up, especially with his history on the penalty-kill.

While they managed to get the job done last game, it’s still a considerable downgrade to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 line-up if indeed Matthew Knies isn’t ready to go come puck drop.

The optimist says he guts through any lingering pain and is both effective and a difference-maker in Game 7. The pessimist says he sits out, the top line struggles and the Game 7 result is what it is - honestly, it’s too tight to say exactly what that result is.