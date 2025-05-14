It's too soon to write an obituary for the Leafs

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs healthy enough to win this series?

Every team has to negotiate injuries during the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the further a team goes, the bigger the toll playoff hockey can take on a roster.

So far this year, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been fortunate to avoid an injury that would severely compromise their chances of success.

Of course, Anthony Stolarz has been shelved this round with some type of head/neck injury, but Joseph Woll has been a more than adequate replacement. As I mentioned previously, Auston Matthews appears to be playing hurt, but is still playing at a high level and contributing in ways other than just goal-scoring.

In addition, Chris Tanev has to be hurting, given the amount of shot blocking and body-checking that his body has absorbed over the first two rounds. Tanev’s defensive partner, Jake McCabe, missed the final two weeks of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, but returned for the start of the playoffs.

The two have combined to form an elite shutdown pairing this year. It would be disastrous if either player’s injuries worsened to the point where they had to sit out.

Interestingly, there have been recent rumours that some sort of sickness has been making the rounds of the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. There may or may not be any truth to this, but if there is some validity, the extra day off between Games 4 and 5 is bound to benefit any Leaf that has been under the weather.