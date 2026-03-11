Is William Nylander proving he’s Toronto’s true franchise player?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the verge of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in a decade. Their cornerstone centre, Auston Matthews, has struggled this season and simply can't carry the load offensively for the Maple Leafs anymore. This leaves the question of who the player is for the Maple Leafs to look to build their future around.

William Nylander dominate offensive season

William Nylander, despite all of the Maple Leafs recent struggles, has still played solidly. In his last 17 games, Nylander has registered 24 points while dealing with injuries and inconsistent play from linemates. The Swedish forward leads the Maple Leafs, while playing only 48 games this season. Nylander is able to pick up players around him and make them better while allowing them to produce. At this point in Auston Matthews' career, you can't say the same. Matthews has always elevated his game around top players, being able to score in pressure moments and scoring at ease. When forced to carry a line and be the player to produce, he has fallen to just 26 goals this season.

Nylander's long-term

The Maple Leafs have a lot of leverage around William Nylander, being able to have a clear timeline on when they are able to be a true contender. Nylander is just in the second year of an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $11.5 million. He will consistently take up a chunk of their money, forcing the Maple Leafs to work around Nylander and find players who will complement him. Auston Matthews, on the other hand, signed a short-term deal with two years remaining at $13.25 million following this season. Matthews' future with the Maple Leafs has been in jeopardy as of late, as the management staff is going to sit down with the American forward this summer, speaking on both their plans.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a lot to determine this summer, but one thing that has already been answered is who the Maple Leafs need to build their future around. William Nylander has established himself as the man in Toronto, whether that is leading the team on offence, or being a player that picks people up around him. The future in Toronto is unclear, but Nylander becoming their new cornerstone piece shouldn't be.